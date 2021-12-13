As shoppers searched for holiday gifts, vendor fees from a craft fair over the weekend benefited victims of an October fire in Frenchtown.
Organized by Lourdes Aguila and Eric Tillett, the second annual Holiday Shopping Bazaar featured local vendors who each paid a fee to participate in the event. Three quarters of each fee went to victims of an October fire in Frenchtown.
“Last year, during the pandemic, we needed an outlet to get out and support local, so I reached out to some of my vendor friends on Facebook and got a really good response,” Aguila said.
Daniel Mead of Studio Oddworm was selling hand-carved calabash gourds.
“They are native to the region and they are feral, no one cultivates these,” Mead said.
He was offering an assortment of gourds that featured intricate handcrafted designs and colors.
Mead and his wife collect the gourds from the bush and bring them back to their boat where Mead engraves them using only a nail and a chisel.
“It’s all freehand gouge work,” Mead said. “It’s old school.”
Denise Turner of Rock My Dots was also at the bazaar selling plates, wind chimes and holiday ornaments with hand-painted mandala art.
“If it’s got a blank flat space, I’ll dot it,” Turner said.
According to Aguila, nearly 400 people passed through Tillett Gardens on Saturday.
The Holiday Bazaar was a much-welcomed source of revenue following the pandemic.
“I have to not post this stuff on Facebook, because it just sells so quickly,” Turner said.