Crucians know former NBA All-Star forward Tim Duncan as a man of few words, but his donation of an oxygen generator to Luis Hospital — the first one in the Virgin Islands — speaks volumes about his love for his mother and St. Croix.
The gift honors Duncan’s mother Delysia Ione Duncan, who served the hospital as a midwife for many years.
The Delysia Ione Duncan Hall has been named in her honor and in thanks for Tim Duncan’s gift, Luis Hospital spokeswoman Chivonne Thomas said.
“The oxygen generator allows the hospital to make its own medical-grade oxygen rather than relying on a sole-source supplier or having it shipped from off-island in an emergency,” Thomas said.
She added that with the COVID-19 pandemic we found ourselves requiring more oxygen than we would normally need.”
“Today, for example, we have 43 patients in-house and 13 of them need oxygen. Two of those 13 are babies under 13 weeks old who require it to survive,” she said.
The idea of a donation to the hospital came about at the start of the COVID outbreak, said Duncan’s long-time friend Rashidi Clenance, who serves as vice president of the Tim Duncan Foundation.
“We were trying to think of things we could do in the territory and thought the hospital might need more ventilators,” Clenance said, “but in talking with the CEO, she said, ‘What we really need is an oxygen generator.’ The hospital was spending $30,000 a month to purchase it from outside.”
Claire Roker remembers Duncan’s mother Delysia with gratitude because the late midwife delivered her last daughter.
“I was worried because I was 30 and hadn’t expected to have another child,” Roker said. “My doctor was tending to an emergency, and Mrs. Duncan came over and comforted me. ‘Don’t worry about anything, we’re going to take care of you,’ she told me. And she did.”
On Tuesday, Tim Duncan got to see the generator he ordered for the first time.
It will assure that every patient who enters the doors of the new Luis Hospital North has life-saving oxygen.
“Without a doubt, Tim Duncan is a healthcare hero committed to the betterment of the Virgin Islands as we rebuild,” Luis Hospital Interim CEO Dyma Williams said.
