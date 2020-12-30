JULY
July 6: Catholic Bishop Herbert Bevard steps down as leader of the Diocese of St. Thomas, a position he has held since 2008.
July 7: Divisions of the Lieutenant Governor’s Office housed at the Builders Emporium on St. Thomas begin relocation to Nisky Center. Included are the Office of the Tax Assessor, Recorder of Deeds, Division of Corporations and Trademarks, and cashier services.
July 13: Gov. Bryan’s requested to extend the territory’s public health State of Emergency for an additional 60 days is approved.
July 13: Gov. Bryan announces the delayed reopening of public schools until at least Sept. 8 due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the territory.
July 14: Gov. Bryan orders the closure of all bars, nightclubs and gaming facilities as long as the territory remains in a State of Emergency. A curfew of beaches from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekends and holidays for the duration of the State of Emergency is also implemented.
July 17: Gov. Bryan issues an executive order granting high school graduates a supplemental scholarship of $1,000 due to hardships experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the education system. The scholarships are available to all high school, home school, trade school and GED graduates of spring 2020.
July 21: The V.I. Health Department announces Avera Tech as the software company to receive a $998,000 no-bid contract to do contact tracing in the territory. The company co-founded by Gov. Bryan’s daughter, Aliyah Bryan, and the governor’s intern, Michael Kadeem Pemberton, is formed one week before the announcement and has no business license.
July 21: The V.I. Housing Finance Authority Board of Directors awards The Strategy Group USVI a $2.1 million contract to do public relations and marketing for the VIHFA. The consulting firm is led by John Engerman, Gov. Bryan’s former campaign manager.
July 22: Acting St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Steven Phillip is appointed to the position permanently, and Richard Velasquez is named deputy police chief.
July 24: The University of the Virgin Islands announces its intent to have online-only classes for the fall semester, citing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 27: Turnbull Regional Library on St. Thomas and the Regional Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped on St. Croix reopen after being shuttered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
July 27: Gov. Bryan nominates Alphonso Andrews and Sigrid Tejo to the V.I. Superior Court.
July 28: One day after Gov. Bryan recuses himself from signing off on negotiations with Avera Tech, Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach calls for an end to negotiations with the startup company. Roach suggests that the University of the Virgin Islands and the Bureau of Information Technology should receive said funds to assist the Health Department on contact racing of COVID-19 cases.
July 28: U.S District Court Judge Robert Molloy vacates a ruling that the V.I. government violated its contract with Video Lottery Terminal company Southland Gaming when it signed a new agreement with VIGL to install slot machines at the territory’s racetracks, and orders the parties into mediation to resolve the dispute.
July 29: Caribbean Cinemas announces the indefinite closure of their movie theaters in the territory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
July 31: Rolly Tolentino, a crew member aboard a cargo vessel and admitted to Schneider Hospital for emergency treatment of COVID-19, is released to return home to the Philippines.
AUGUST
Aug. 1: The Petite Pump Room Bar and Restaurant on St. Thomas celebrates 50 years of being in business.
Aug. 3: The V.I. Education Department postpones the high school tackle football and other fall sporting events due to the territory’s efforts to control the coronavirus pandemic.
Aug. 5: V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion tells legislators that a Avera Tech was “disqualified” from contract negotiations on July 23 after the company failed to “submit its corporate documents in time.”
Aug. 6: The V.I. Education Department announces that the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year will be fully virtual, with the anticipation of face-to-face instruction in January 2021.
Aug. 6: The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues a warning against nonessential travel to the U.S. Virgin Islands amid an ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases in the territory.
Aug. 8: Virgin Islands native and three-time world champion Julian “The Hawk” Jackson is inducted into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.
Aug. 9: The Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas celebrates its centennial anniversary.
Aug. 10: The 33rd Legislature approves an extension to the territory’s public health State of Emergency though Oct. 9.
Aug. 10: Coral World Ocean Park and the University of the Virgin Islands enter a memorandum of understanding to help save the territory’s vulnerable corals from disease.
Aug. 11: The St. Thomas jail is placed on lockdown after positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed among its inmates and staff members.
Aug. 12: Positive cases of COVID-19 are confirmed among 60 percent of the elderly residents at the Queen Louise Home for the Aged on St. Thomas.
Aug. 13: Former Casino Control Commission chairwoman Violet Anne Golden is sentenced to two years in prison for spending nearly $300,000 in public money on luxury vacations, jewelry and lavish shopping sprees.
Aug 16: Former Internal Revenue Bureau Director Louis “Lolo” Willis is released from prison on parole. Willis also served as executive director of the V.I. Legislature and was convicted in federal court for accepting bribes and extortion in the awarding of contracts with the Legislature in 2015.
Aug. 17: The Center for Educational Growth, a non-profit online school geared toward Virgin Islands students, launches its first semester.
Aug. 17: St. Croix district Sen. Kenneth Gittens announces he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Aug. 17: Gov. Bryan reissues a “Stay-at-Home” order through Aug. 31 as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the territory. The order closes all non-essential businesses, churches and schools; non-essential public employees must also stay home.
Aug. 17: Two new lanes of the Veterans Drive Improvement project open to traffic.
Aug. 17: The University of the Virgin Islands announces Jerel Drew as its new athletic director.
Aug. 18: Gov. Bryan calls the 33rd Legislature into special session to consider legislation that would refinance the territory’s debt and make millions available to the Government Employees’ Retirement System
Aug. 23: The V.I. Waste Management Agency Board of Directors announces Roger Merritt Jr. as its new permanent executive director. Merritt previously led the agency from 2016 to 2018 before resigning.
Aug. 31: Gov. Bryan extends the Stay-at-Home order through Sept. 8.
SEPTEMBER
Sept. 2: The University of the Virgin Islands announces that two scientists have discovered a previously unknown species of Caribbean “clam shrimp” in the water hazards at the Herman E. Moore Golf Course at the St. Thomas campus.
Sept. 3: The territory records its first COVID-19 death on St. John. The V.I. death toll stands at 16.
Sept. 8: The territory returns to the “Safer at Home” phase of the COVID-19 response.
Sept. 9: The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacates the $892,402 restitution order for St. Croix radio station owner Jonathan Cohen and says that former Gov. Kenneth Mapp’s pardon of Cohen’s criminal conviction for tax evasion is absolute. The court also rules that the V.I. government can still pursue civil remedies against Cohen to recoup the unpaid taxes.
Sept. 14: Public schools in the territory reopen with virtual classrooms.
Sept. 17: Nels Hawkinson, executive director of Basketball Traveler’s Inc., announces that due to travel restrictions by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paradise Jam men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments will be played in Washington, D.C.
Sept. 17: In special session the 33rd Legislature approves Gov. Bryan’s debt refinancing law, which aims to reduce the territory’s debt service payment and allow the Virgin Islands to reenter the bond market for the first time in 11 years.
Sept. 18: The new Legislature building in Golden Rock, St. Croix, is dedicated.
Sept. 23: The V.I. attorney general requests a review of the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold a full pardon for radio station owner Jonathan Cohen.
Sept. 25: The 33rd Legislature approves bills designed to bring corrective action to the V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Services Commission. One bill establishes the Ratepayers’ Bill of Rights, which provides recourse and redress to individuals when confronted with concerns or issues with public utilities. Other bills set minimum qualifications for members of the V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board and the V.I. Public Services Commission, respectively.
Sept. 25: The 33rd Legislature approves an act requiring the Waste management Authority to designate disposal sites throughout the territory for waste tires and creating the Waste Tire Management and Disposal Fund.
Sept. 28: The 33rd Legislature approves a bill to suspend and temporary replace the V.I. Water and Power Authority Governing Board with a “Management and Oversight Review Committee” for at least three years, which aims to bring together subject matter experts in power generation, finance and law, who can perform and objective assessment of the operational and financial management of the utility.
Sept. 28: Citing the negative impact of litigation by the Government Retirees United for Fairness and local retiree Hugh Clarke, Gov. Bryan suspends his debt refinancing effort, which sought to reap millions of dollars in savings over the next three years and save the territory’s ailing pension system.
Sept. 30: Ten senators in the 33rd Legislature vote to table a “Christmas tree” bill with an add-on amendment to stop senators from getting a $15,000 pay raise. By not acting on the measure, the legislators get the raise, which is tied to the lowest commissioner’s salary. Gov. Bryan approval of a $15,000 raise for the commissioner of Sports, Parks and Recreation sets the add-on amendment by Sen. Javan James in motion.
Sept. 30: The 33rd Legislature approves the nominations of Sgrid Tejo-Sprotte for the V.I. Superior Court in the St. Thomas-St. John district and Alphonso Andrews for Superior Court judge in the St. Croix district.