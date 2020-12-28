January
Jan. 1: Malachi White is the first baby born in the territory.
Jan. 1: Emogen “Blakness” Creese is crowned Crucian Christmas Festival Calypso Monarch.
Jan. 7: Dr. Luis Amaro is named interim CEO of Schneider Hospital after the recent retirement of Dr. Bernard Wheatley.
Jan. 9: Attorney Amos Carty Jr., one of the three former Schneider Hospital executives convicted of embezzling about $3 million, files a notice of appeal to the V.I. Supreme Court.
Jan. 9: The V.I. Public Services Commission increases the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s utility base rate and offsets the increase with a corresponding drop in the fuel surcharge, also known as the LEAC.
Jan. 13: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. characterizes the territory as “on the mend” in his state of the territory address.
Jan. 13: Agriculture Commissioner Positive Nelson terminates deputy commissioner Khadija Blyden.
Jan. 15: The V.I. government files a civil lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein’s estate.
Jan. 15: Lt. Mario Brooks is named assistant commissioner of the Virgin Islands Police Department.
Jan. 17: St. Thomas business owner Jody Olson files a class action lawsuit against the Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority and its executive director Lawrence Kupfer. Olson’s lawsuit seeks reform of WAPA so that it will be solvent and provide stable power to everyone in the territory.
Jan. 21: Gov. Bryan vetoes legislation that requires the V.I. Taxicab Commission and its operators to accept credit cards or some type of electronic payment, instead of just “cash only.”
Jan. 21: Gov. Bryan approves legislation designating May 17 as “Virgin Islands Flag Day.”
Jan. 21: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that allows transfer of a vehicle upon an individual’s death without going through the probate process.
Jan. 23: A Sea Flight airplane makes an emergency landing off King Airport. No injuries are reported.
Jan. 23: The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds the conviction of former Senator Wayne James for taking nearly $89,000 in public funds.
Jan. 28: The Agriculture Department reports a burglary at its office that resulted in a safe containing checks and $12,000 in cash being taken.
Jan. 29: Joe Booker, warden for the Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility, resigns.
Jan. 30: Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor announces the appointment of Sidney Elskoe as St. Croix Police Chief and Ludrick Thomas as St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief.
Jan. 30: Sea View Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility closes.
Jan. 31: The Bureau of Motor Vehicles launches its online vehicle registration system.
FEBRUARY
Feb. 6: Michael Atwell of Good Hope Country Day School wins the St. Croix District Spelling Bee. Priya Giyanni wins the St. Thomas-St. John District Bee.
Feb. 15: The National Labor Relations Board sues the V.I. government and Casino Control Commission for prohibiting collective bargaining negotiations between Divi Carina Bay Resorts and the St. Croix hotel’s employees’ union.
Feb. 15: Grantley Samuel is named the 2020 Agriculture and Food Fair Crop Farmer of the Year, and Edwin Russell is named Livestock Farmer of the Year.
Feb. 18: Eighteen students at Lew Muckle Elementary School are the first in the territory to be inducted into the National Elementary Honor Society.
Feb. 20: Gov. Bryan approves legislation that grants a zoning variance for two parcels in Estate Bakkero on St. Thomas to allow for a 32-room, upscale boutique hotel, a development that could be the first hotel built in the territory in more than 25 years.
Feb. 25: The U.S. Senate confirms V.I. Superior Court Judge Robert Molloy to serve a 10-year term to the U.S. District Court of the Virgin Islands.
Feb. 26: Johann Clendinen is removed from the Public Services Commission following a censure in January for violating the commission’s policies.
Feb. 27: Church of God Holiness Academy on St. Croix and Antilles School on St. Thomas win their respective district Mathcounts competition.
MARCH
March 3: The University of the Virgin Islands’ athletics department is placed under audit by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics over concerns of “blatant disregard for the NAIA bylaws.” UVI must audit participating student athletes for all of its athletic teams, dating back to 2017.
March 5: The Government Employees’ Retirement System announces that the former West Bay Supermarket on St. Thomas has been purchased by the University of the Virgin Islands.
March 9: Male triplets are born at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
March 10: The Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority issues 60-day electric bills in an effort to recover more than $20 million.
March 11: WAPA supplier APR Energy suspends local operations, citing WAPA’s inability to pay.
March 11: Michael Atwell of Good Hope Country Day School wins the Territorial Spelling Bee.
March 13: The territory logs its first confirmed case of COVID-19.
March 13: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. declares a state of emergency for the territory and orders all schools closed effective March 18.
March 14: Richard Berry confirms to The Daily News his resignation from the West Indian Co. governing board.
March 16: Gov. Bryan announces the indefinite postponement of St. Thomas Carnival in an effort to curb the looming threat of coronavirus.
March 17: V.I. Superior Court Judge Michael Dunston rules that Luis Hospital must reinstate St. Croix surgeon Dr. Albert Titus and pay six years of back pay. Dunston rules that Dr. Titus was wrongfully terminated.
March 24: The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency hires Barbara Petersen as the agency’s assistant director and Steve De Blasio as deputy director of logistics.
March 25: Gov. Bryan orders guest accommodations closed to new visitors, requires non-essential public employees to stay home and closes non-essential businesses for 30 days.
March 30: Gov. Bryan orders the closures of all restaurants and bars.
March 30: The territory’s toxic sunscreen ban goes into effect.