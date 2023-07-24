Revised draft regulations for cannabis enforcement may finally become public soon, as Virgin Islanders continue to wait for implementation of the six-month-old law intended to legalize cannabis for recreational, medical, and sacramental use.
“The Virgin Islands Cannabis Use Act (Act 8680) will allow the legal use of cannabis for medicinal, sacramental, and adult purposes and regulates the production, distribution, sale, and use of cannabis; however, how you can legally use cannabis has not been finalized. The legal use and sale of cannabis remains prohibited until the finalization of the Rules and Regulations,” Hannah Carty, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Regulations, wrote in response to questions from The Daily News.
Meanwhile, the V.I. Legislature has refused to disclose how much public money was spent to send lawmakers on a 2021 trip to Colorado to learn about that state’s legal cannabis industry, despite repeated Open Records Act requests from The Daily News.
Government House did disclose receipts in response to Daily News requests, which show that a total of $34,906.77 was spent to send Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and seven others on the trip.
Attendees included Chief of Staff Karl Knight, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr., Policy Adviser Toya Malone, Administrative Coordinator Chanice Jarvis, Special Assistant Didier Hughes, and executive security officers.
Records provided by Motta show that expenses included $15,627 spent on hotel rooms and $11,957 on airfare, plus a rental car, per diem, and conference fees.
Motta has not responded to questions from The Daily News related to the trip, or the government’s efforts to enact Act 8680, the V.I. Cannabis Use Act, which Bryan signed into law in January.
The 2021 trip included 12 senators and their staff members, but Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, who served as President of the 34th Legislature, did not respond to an Open Records Act request from the Daily News seeking receipts for travel expenses.
Current Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. also has not responded to the requests, but has acknowledged receiving them. On July 6, when asked again via text message if the Legislature would respond to the requests, Francis responded: “Okay….”
The Legislature still has not provided any receipts from the trip, and the Legislature’s Executive Director Kurell Sheridan and Legal Counsel Amos Carty Jr. have not responded to the requests.
The Legislature has responded to previous open records requests from The Daily News, which showed that then-Senators Positive Nelson and Tregenza Roach, now lieutenant governor, and two staff members spent $13,794 in taxpayer money on a similar trip to tour legal cannabis farms in 2015.
Nelson had been serving as Agriculture Commissioner until April, when Bryan announced that he would be transitioning into a new role overseeing the territory’s cannabis policy.
The executive branch failed to implement a 2019 medical cannabis law during the course of Bryan’s first four-year term, and when he announced the recreational law’s passage in January, many Virgin Islanders understood that to mean cannabis was now legal to purchase and consume.
Confusion and misinformation is continuing to spread in the absence of action by the Cannabis Advisory Board, which last met on Sept. 7, and has not yet reviewed draft rules and regulations for enforcement of the territory’s cannabis law.
Carty responded to questions from The Daily News in an email Wednesday, but a timeline for implementation of the law remains unclear.
“The Cannabis Advisory Board will be holding a meeting within the next month. The timeline for rollout is in development pending receipt of a few key items, which will determine when programming can begin,” according to Carty.
The infrastructure for cannabis licensing is not yet in place, but businesses and farmers may obtain business licenses anytime.
“The OCR will announce when its Cannabis Licensing, which are supplementary licenses, will commence,” Carty said.
The rules and regulations haven’t been finalized, and until that process is completed, “consumption of cannabis & cannabis sales activity is prohibited; Adult Use, Medicinal Patient Use, and Sacramental Use of cannabis is prohibited; and Transporting and distributing cannabis is prohibited,” Carty wrote.
After the rules and regulations are in place, certain activities will still remain illegal at all times, including “Possession and consumption of cannabis at all federal facilities; Using cannabis in a vehicle or driving while under the influence; Public consumption of cannabis; and Personal transportation of cannabis between islands,” Carty wrote.