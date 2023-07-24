Revised draft regulations for cannabis enforcement may finally become public soon, as Virgin Islanders continue to wait for implementation of the six-month-old law intended to legalize cannabis for recreational, medical, and sacramental use.

“The Virgin Islands Cannabis Use Act (Act 8680) will allow the legal use of cannabis for medicinal, sacramental, and adult purposes and regulates the production, distribution, sale, and use of cannabis; however, how you can legally use cannabis has not been finalized. The legal use and sale of cannabis remains prohibited until the finalization of the Rules and Regulations,” Hannah Carty, executive director of the Office of Cannabis Regulations, wrote in response to questions from The Daily News.

