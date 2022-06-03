Dear Editor,
I recently submitted comments to the U.S. National Park Service opposing the proposed swap of Whistling Cay for a parcel of Catherineberg, which is part of the National Park property on St. John, for the purpose of building an educational complex.
I was delighted to read about and view the documentary, “Our Island, Our Home,” produced by Theodora Moorehead. The documentary highlights the efforts of her father, Theovald E. Moorehead, and other St. John residents, to stymie the U.S. Department of Interior from incorporating the entire island of St. John into the National Park system.
I thought I knew the history of St. John’s transition to a tourist attraction. What I knew was limited until I viewed the documentary.
I first started going to St. John, as a child in the 1950s, on Arsen Massac Sr.’s schooner to Chocolate Hole long before it was developed into the Westin Resort. In the 1970s I went to St. John on a regular basis to Lucy Smith’s property in Estate Friis on the Coral Bay side. Cruz Bay was a sleepy, quiet little town, and Centerline Road had not been widened or paved yet.
The National Park had established itself and hotels and campgrounds were being built in anticipation of the influx of tourists and the development of St. John. It appears that no consideration or attention was given to the future growth of the population of local residents and the preservation of their culture.
It is high time for the U.S. government to provide a portion of Estate Catherineberg for the development of an educational complex that will eliminate the need for students to travel to St. Thomas to acquire an education.
Times have changed.
— Edouard T. de Lagarde, St. John