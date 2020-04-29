The long-awaited stimulus checks designed to give residents relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic appear as elusive as ever, even as V.I. Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee on Tuesday attempted to provide some clarity.
In a two-page statement, Lee said the U.S. Treasury recommended that eligible Virgin Islanders receive a total of $84.7 million in stimulus checks — a recommendation that was accepted by the IRB within 24 hours.
Lee said the U.S. Internal Revenue Service is currently reviewing a draft plan submitted by the IRB on the payment process; once approved, the draft will go to the Treasury for final processing.
“The bureau stands ready to process the payments once the plan is approved,” the statement reads.
The question remains: When?
On Monday, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. expressed his frustration that the Treasury had failed to administer funds to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, and he called on V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett to redouble her efforts in getting the money to the territory.
“We are not second-class citizens and are quite tired of being treated as such,” Bryan said then. “The latest conversations indicate the payments will be delayed until the end of May or June. This is unacceptable and we will continue to work to get this money to our residents.”
Plaskett, in turn, pushed back, insisting the onus was more on the administration.
“The congresswoman is in constant contact with the U.S. Treasury — almost on a daily basis — and the congresswoman and her office have done its part,” said Mike McQuerrey, Plaskett’s spokesperson. “It is now the understanding of the congresswoman that the governor and his administration are lagging behind in providing critical documentation to the U.S. Treasury. The information required by the local government is critical because the U.S. Treasury needs to know of those filers who receive Social Security so that those persons could receive payments as well.”
In his statement, Lee said the IRB, along with representatives from the other territories, have had weekly meetings with IRS staff to determine what data, information and documentation are needed.
Lee did not acknowledge any lack of documentation; however, the statement indicated that Lee has reached out to Plaskett’s office to “update her on the status of this process.”
The checks are part of a $2 trillion federal stimulus package and amount to $1,200 for each single adult with an annual income of less than $75,000, and $2,400 for married couples who file joint returns with a household income of less than $150,000.
The payments are phased out for single adults earning more than $99,000 and joint filers earning more than $198,000. Households will receive $500 for each child under 17.
The IRB will be using the 2018 tax returns as the basis for the payment of these checks. Taxpayers who have not filed their 2018 returns with the IRB are asked to do so as soon as possible in order to receive the payments.
Social Security data can also be used to generate payments for recipients who have not filed. This includes Social Security recipients who typically do not file.
