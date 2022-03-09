Police have arrested Rusiel Encarnacion, who was wanted for attempted murder on St. Croix, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Encarnacion is accused of ordering the shooting of an occupied home with a high-powered rifle in Estate Whim on Feb. 20, according to police.
Dratte said Tuesday that officers with the Criminal Investigation and Special Operation Bureaus acted on a tip and located Encarnacion at his home in Estate Whim.
Police converged on the home at approximately 8:30 a.m. and arrested Encarnacion without incident, Dratte said.
In a Wanted Poster published online Saturday, police said Encarnacion is 46, but Dratte said Tuesday he is 39 years old.
Encarnacion has a long criminal history and was recently released from Golden Grove prison, known formally as the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility on St. Croix.
Police executed several search warrants Saturday related to the Feb. 20 shooting in Estate Whim, and said they found a 40-caliber “ghost” gun in Encarnacion’s girlfriend’s vehicle.
The girlfriend, identified as Alba Osorio Lopez, 38, was arrested and charged at the time with carrying a firearm openly or concealed and possession of ammunition.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911, 340-712-6037, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.