Waste hauler checks in to the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas

The V.I. Waste Management Authority announced Monday that the commercial tipping fee will increase to $3.75 per cubic yard beginning Jan. 1.

“Solid Waste Tipping Fees are mandated by the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission and are assessed at solid waste facilities around the world to recover the cost of managing solid waste processing and disposal sites,” according to a statement from waste management.

