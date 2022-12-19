The V.I. Waste Management Authority announced Monday that the commercial tipping fee will increase to $3.75 per cubic yard beginning Jan. 1.
“Solid Waste Tipping Fees are mandated by the Virgin Islands Public Services Commission and are assessed at solid waste facilities around the world to recover the cost of managing solid waste processing and disposal sites,” according to a statement from waste management.
According to the statement, the tipping fees are used to help pay for the cost of waste disposal to include operations, equipment purchases, environmental monitoring costs.
Tipping fees are assessed at the three Waste Management disposal facilities: the Anguilla Landfill on St. Croix, the Bovoni Landfill on St. Thomas, and the Susannaberg Transfer Station on St. John.
In 2017, the Public Services Commission approved a tipping fee for the agency, but implementation was halted after haulers expressed concerns over how they were to charge customers based on a tonnage model.
Under a reformed volume-based methodology, haulers pay per cubic yard, rather than by weight.
The tipping fees were implemented in January 2022, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. waived tipping fees for “public pickup” to January 2023 in a pandemic-related order, but tipping fees were left in place for commercial and business entities.
The fees were initially set at $2.50 per cubic yard, and are set to increase by $1.25 for each of the first five years of implementation.
The Authority’s Executive Director Roger Merritt said at the time that tipping fees are essential to fund necessary functions at the landfills, which are under court-ordered consent decrees and have long been slated for closure.
“The main thing that the fees are going to do is they’re going to help us with our consent decree as far as having funds set up for the operation of the landfill,” including equipment purchases and environmental monitoring, Merritt said.
When landfills close, they are required to conduct a 30-year “post-closure care period,” in which “you have to monitor the landfill and make sure there’s no environmental impacts,” Merritt said “That’s a major part of the fee.”
For more information, contact Carlyn Lawrence, Territorial Scale House manager, at 340-642-9517 or the Division of Education and Communications Management at 340-513-4171, communications@viwma.org.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.