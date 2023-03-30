Mathletes

Tristan Samuel, left, Meher Makhijani, Sanjiv Bachan, Naitik Jhanwar, and coach Sara Dykstra will represent the Virgin Islands at the 2023 Raytheon Technologies MATHCOUNTS National Competition in Orlando, Fla., May 13-16.

 Photo by V.I. EDUCATION DEPARTMENT

Four top Mathletes from three territory schools will travel to the national Mathcounts competition in May, according to the Education Department.

“A team of middle school Mathletes® from All Saints Cathedral School, Antilles School, and Good Hope Country Day took top honors at the State MATHCOUNTS® Competition, held Friday,” on St. Thomas, according to a news release from Education spokeswoman Cynthia Graham.

