TORTOLA — A Tortola man was gunned down just after 3 p.m. on Monday, marking the British Virgin Islands seventh killing of the year.
The deceased has been identified as Kadeem Jiminez.
Acting Police Press Officer Akia Thomas said the incident is under investigation. Traffic from the main road to and from the Terrance B. Lettsome Airport was diverted through Greenland and Stevens Estate for more than two hours, as crime scene officers conducted a preliminary probe.
Meanwhile, Thomas said that BVI police have charged a minor with manslaughter, in the Dec. 3 fatal stabbing incident in The Valley on Virgin Gorda, that claimed the life of 23-year-old Nyiab Clarke. The minor appeared before the Magistrate’s Court and bail was set at $70,000. He’s to appear in court next month.
Monday’s crime scene on Tortola is just shy of a mile from where the last two killings occurred on Oct. 21.
In that incident, Kadeem Frett, 28, of Long Look, and Kawa Cornwall of Huntums Ghut, 38, were shot inside the Wayside Bar in Vanterpool Estate. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Thomas, in a separate incident Monday, confirmed the death of a male tourist at the Baths on Virgin Gorda. Police provided no further details including the man’s age and nationality or the circumstances leading to his death.