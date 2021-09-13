TORTOLA — The Seventh-day Adventist School in Sea Cows Bay was forced to active online classes from Friday until further notice, after officials confirmed that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a Thursday letter, parents and guardians were informed by Principal Wayne Tobin that the school was immediately reverting to online instruction after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Tobin said that despite a promising start to the academic year on Sept. 6, the school’s COVID-19 protocols have been extensively tested over the last few days.
“It is therefore unfortunate that I must inform you that one of our high school students has tested positive for COVID-19,” Tobin stated in the letter.
While no identifying information was released by the school, on Friday, the Health Ministry’s Public Health Unit issued a bulletin advising all Grade 11 students at the school to self isolate and abide by the ministry’s home-quarantine guidelines.
Self isolation means the students should remain at home, avoiding social gatherings, churches and supermarkets, and follow all COVID-19 protocols as they await further notice from the ministry. Parents of students identified as close contacts may receive orders for their households to be quarantine and be tested.
During the week, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronald Georges said that the Mu variant has been detected in the territory.
The BVI currently has 50 active cases and there have been 2,642 cases and 37 deaths since the pandemic began.