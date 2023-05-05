ST. THOMAS — The sights, sounds and tastes of Carnival have come and gone from St. Thomas.
Ian Turnbull, director of the Division of Festivals at the Tourism Department, said a full tally of the revenue generated from the monthlong event likely won’t be completed until July.
In measuring the impact on the Virgin Islands economy, Turnbull said Tourism is using 2019 as a benchmark. The fetes, fairs and parades were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When events returned in 2022, they did so with a number of restrictions.
But this year’s festivities gave several encouraging signs that Carnival has come back in full to the Virgin Islands. Turnbull said they had more vendors than ever before. Fees collected from vendors were also higher, after being raised to account for inflation. And, he said, there were at least a few sold-out hotels.
He added that Tourism is planning to survey the public in the near future in order to gauge how much money people spent during the festivities.
Merchandisers also gave an initial thumbs up to the economic boost brought by Carnival.
“I think we always love our visitors, local and tourist alike, to come visit for Carnival, because that’s a big deal for us and everybody else,” said Pash Daswani, owner of Lucky Jewelers, and president of the India Association of the Virgin Islands.
In terms of added revenue, Daswani said the extra traffic on the island “very slightly” bumped up the numbers.
“Any attention that’s brought to the island — in a positive way — I’m for it,” Daswani said.
After 40 years of operating a retail business on St. Thomas’s Main Street, Daswani said it’s important to not lose sight of the fact that when it comes to people, quantity equates to dollars.
The V.I. Port Authority was contacted for air arrivals, but no information was received as of Daily News press time this morning.
The long lines of visitors as well as locals now living on the mainland gave some insight. King Airport stayed busy Thursday as it had been since Monday with many returning home after enjoying what everyone agreed was a great Carnival.