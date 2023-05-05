Revenue

Passengers wait in line Thursday at the Jet Blue counter at King Airport on St. Thomas. Days after the 2023 Carnival wrapped up, the airport remained busy, a sign of economic growth engendered by the annual fete.

 Daily News photo by NICK HEINEMANN

ST. THOMAS — The sights, sounds and tastes of Carnival have come and gone from St. Thomas.

Ian Turnbull, director of the Division of Festivals at the Tourism Department, said a full tally of the revenue generated from the monthlong event likely won’t be completed until July.