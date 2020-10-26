The V.I. Tourism Department is planning to unveil an updated COVID-19 travel portal next month to better screen passengers arriving at the territory’s airports.
This “Version 2.0” of the department’s Travel Screening Portal will involve Quick Response or QR code technology that will enable screening staff to scan portal-generated codes off each passenger, determine their level of COVID-19 clearance and quickly move them in and out of the screening process.
In a statement this week, V.I. Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte said the upgraded version is an extension of the department’s “crisis communications plan” to safeguard the public health reputation of the territory.
“The portal has been a game-changer for us as it has given us the technological capability to pre-screen and certify travelers before they arrive in the territory, enhancing our ability to ensure that visitors and residents are as protected as possible from the COVID-19 infection,” Boschulte said.
In its current form, the Travel Screening Portal, which can be accessed at www.usvitravelportal.com, requires anyone entering the territory to present their portal confirmation email and a COVID-19 test result to screening personnel.
The test result should be either a negative COVID-19 antigen test result obtained within five days of travel or a positive COVID-19 antibody test result received within four months of travel.
Passengers who are scheduled to travel within 24 hours are not required to use the portal but should produce a hard copy of the completed Traveler Screening Tool upon arrival. That tool can also be accessed at www.usvitravelportal.com.
From the portal, V.I. Health officials have access to a database of passengers arriving daily, along with their COVID-19 travel clearance status. The information is also used by the department’s Epidemiology Division as part of the surveillance activities aimed at reducing the transmission of COVID-19.
All information is kept confidential.
While much of the portal’s functions will remain the same, Version 2.0 will include a hybrid mobile application that supports Android and iOS platforms and can send automated emails with vital information to travelers before their trip.
The portal will eventually integrate an Artificial Intelligence engine that will automate and increase the efficiency of the entire back-end process, according to the Tourism Department.
Upon arrival, travelers’ previously generated QR codes will be scanned by screening agents using handheld scanning devices. Portal-generated, color-coded QR codes will include the traveler’s status — Green, Yellow or Red — indicating the traveler’s level of COVID-19 clearance.
Those who do not take a test prior to their arrival, or who get a result outside the five-day window, will have to take a test at one of the territory’s airports, where V.I. Health officials and the V.I. National Guard are beginning to implement on-site testing. If a test is refused, a 14-day quarantine is mandated.