Tourism

Tourism is offering a lucky winner an island getaway to one of the U.S. Virgin Islands as part of its partnership with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

 Photo by TOURISM DEPARTMENT

The V.I. Tourism Department announced it will partner again this year with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and will offer a trip getaway to one of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“One lucky winner will be able to choose a trip to St. Thomas, St. Croix, or St. John for two. The price includes airfare from the continental U.S. to the USVI, a four-night hotel stay, activities, ground transportation, and a private photography session,” Tourism said in a released statement.