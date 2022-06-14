Dear Editor,
In Joseph Boschulte’s June 9 submission to Letters to the Editor entitled, “V. I looks to regain cruise dominance following a pandemic,” our tourism commissioner praises the successful shift to overnight tourism during the pandemic. Commissioner Boschulte’s leadership should be commended, and his team deserves major kudos for increasing airlift capacity to the territory and helping the V.I. economy stay afloat, along with critical support from the administration that allowed the territory to remain open for business.
With a forward-looking glance, he also recounts numerous ways the Department of Tourism is looking forward to building back our cruise industry and achieving full recovery in 2023 with the support and cooperation of the cruise lines.
More ship calls mean critical revenue for our General Fund. Cruise passenger spending supports jobs and generates taxes like gross receipts. However, one critical initiative in his letter was absent from the conversation and requires laser focus from our leadership.
In 2016, the Port of Charlotte Amalie Cruise Ship Task Force identified the dredging of the Charlotte Amalie harbor as a critical infrastructure project that would benefit the V.I. economy immeasurably and guarantee ship calls to our premier dock, the West Indian Company (WICO) Limited.
This critical project remains stalled because of the U. S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s position — dredging does not fulfill the Community Developments Block Grant Disaster Recovery test. As a result, the dredging project falls outside the normal scope of acceptable use of federal funds.
The Virgin Islands government is in the cruise ship business. WICO is a semi-autonomous agency with contractual agreements with the cruise lines to dock ships. However, WICO cannot berth two Oasis-class vessels until both the mouth of the harbor and turning basin are dredged to allow safe passage. The cruise lines have requested for this project to be completed since 2009.
Oasis-class vessels have routinely bypassed St. Thomas in favor of islands like St. Maarten, which have enhanced docking capacity. WICO has lost countless ship calls over the ensuing years and, consequently, millions of dollars of passenger spending in the territory, including gross receipts tax collection and the per passenger head tax of $13.40, split $6.80 to WICO and $6.60 to the V.I. Port Authority. According to WICO, in the current fiscal year, 21 Oasis-class ship calls were lost, along with millions in passenger spending, as a direct result of the harbor not being dredged and this destructive economic trend will continue.
Virgin Islanders like taxi drivers, food trucks, excursion operators, store owners and employees, coffee bars, restaurants, Vendors Plaza, Kmart, Magens Bay, Coral World, and numerous small businesses whose livelihoods are based on ship calls have been hurt by not completing this infrastructure project.
The harbor is our maritime highway and the cornerstone of economic prosperity for many Virgin Islanders. The WICO dock and the Government Employees’ Retirement System government-owned Havensight shopping mall belongs to the people of the Virgin Islands. These entities are struggling financially now as a result of lost ship calls. This economic downturn can be immediately rectified once dredging is completed and new cruise line contracts are signed, allowing Oasis calls to dock.
This critical project needs to begin this summer so that the financially hard-pressed WICO can properly accommodate Oasis-class vessels in the fall of 2022 or the first quarter of 2023, and the Port of Charlotte Amalie can recapture its marquee position as the premier cruise destination in the region.
— Shaine Gaspard, St. Thomas, is president of the St. Thomas-St. John Chamber of Commerce.