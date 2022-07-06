TORTOLA — The British Virgin Islands Tourist Board said it had not been consulted in the making of a training video for the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force that sparked outrage when it was leaked last week.
“We are not aware of when the footage for this production was shot, as there is no record of permission being sought,” Clive McCoy, Tourism director, said in a news release on Sunday.
He added that the British Virgin Islands Tourist Board and Film Commission also “did not issue a film permit to allow the filmed content from the video to be captured in the territory.
“I can confirm that the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force did consult with the BVITB four years ago in 2018, about a similar project. However, no approval was granted and we were not in favor of the proposed project,” McCoy said.
The video, which surfaced on social media networks last week, was produced by the United Kingdom’s media house ITV. It profiled police officers tackling rampant crime in the BVI.
Police Commissioner Mark Collins has since apologized for the video, dubbed “Police in Paradise,” noting it was intended to be a tool to recruit officers from the Caribbean and the United Kingdom.
While the video was aimed at capturing the benefits and challenges of policing in the territory, its graphic contents sparked outrage.
Gov. Rankin, at a press conference last week said that he had made it “very clear” that the content in the video was “clearly inappropriate” and should not have made its way into the public domain.
“The fact that it did — the police commissioner has made it clear in his apology in that respect, and I accept his apology. Regarding the filming, my understanding is that there were some consultations with the tourism board,” Rankin said at the time. “I don’t have the exact details of that, but if any crimes were committed, that should be investigated, but I do not have evidence to believe that is the case. But if there’s evidence, it should be investigated.”
Rankin said he did not want the video to distract from the “excellent work and positive contributions” of police officers and Collins “make daily in tackling crime and making sure the territory is a safe place to live, work and visit.”
In denouncing the video, said the board“does not have any record” of consultation being made regarding the filming of the training video noting board members, like residents in the community, first became aware “when we saw the video being shared in WhatsApp messages and social media platforms.”
“I would like to reiterate that we are not in support of this video as it negatively portrays the territory,” McCoy said.
Rankin’s office could not be reached for comment Monday, a holiday observing Virgin Islands Day.