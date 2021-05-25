A Mississippi woman has been arrested after bringing a handgun on vacation to St. Thomas, according to an affidavit filed by the V.I. Police Department.
Michaelle Moss was arrested Friday and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and unauthorized possession of ammunition, which carries a possible seven years behind bars.
Unable to post $50,000 bail, Moss was jailed until her advice-of-rights hearing Monday where she appeared via videoconference in V.I. Superior Court.
Moss had traveled to the territory on May 16 for vacation, and returned to King Airport on Friday to fly home, where Transportation Security Administration agents discovered an unsecured, unloaded firearm and magazine in her checked luggage during an X-ray inspection, according to the affidavit filed by police.
Moss said she’d brought the handgun with her on the flight from New Orleans, and said she was unaware she was supposed to declare the firearm with V.I. Police when she arrived in the territory, according to the affidavit. Moss also said she was unaware that she was supposed to secure the firearm in a lock box and declare it to the airline before boarding the plane.
Moss did not have a license to carry the weapon in the Virgin Islands, but police said she did have a receipt for the gun from Mississippi. The pistol was identified as a Smith & Wesson .380 Shield with a loaded eight-round magazine and a black holster.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Frederick Johnson said police should have charged her with failure to declare a firearm, and while Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III agreed that the possession of an unlicensed firearm count is “a heavy charge,” police had presented sufficient evidence for him to find probable cause.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco agreed that the charge may be reduced as the case proceeds, but “we have these laws in place for a reason.”
All involved agreed that Moss will not flee prosecution and does not pose a danger to the community, and Johnson said she works as a legal secretary in Mississippi and has no criminal history.
Carr agreed to release Moss on an unsecured $5,000 bond and said she may return home with her family while she awaits trial.