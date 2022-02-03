TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands authorities are investigating a report of a tourist drowning while swimming at a Virgin Gorda beach on a day officials had issued a high surf advisory.
Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton said the 66-year-old man was found unresponsive after swimming in waters off Devils Bay, adjacent to the popular tourist hangout, The Baths, on Virgin Gorda.
It was the first such incident of the year, and the second of the tourist season, which began late last year.
According to Drayton, the man was at Devils Bay “swimming with his wife when he experienced difficulties.”
Police did not release his name or the country he was visiting from, but said the couple arrived in the territory onboard the Norwegian Escape, which was docked at the Cyril B. Romney Tortola Pier Park on Wednesday morning.
Cruise ship tourists customarily have tours arranged to the outer islands as part of their trip to the BVI.
The BVI’s Department of Disaster Management had issued a high surf advisory Wednesday morning.
“Take extreme care on all North Shore beaches due to high surf and rip currents, including the Bubbly Pool, Jost Van Dyke and Anegada,” the advisory said. “No mooring at The Baths, no swimming,” the advisory noted.
Last year, officials began a weeklong search for a 75-year old Canadian tourist who went missing Oct. 25, while snorkeling in the waters off Cooper Island. He was never found.
The U.S. National Weather Service is warning that a high risk remains for rip currents through late tonight. The risk will remain moderate to high for the next several days as a new swell enters area waters today.