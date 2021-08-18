Two tourists are facing criminal charges in unrelated cases after being arrested while on vacation.
One of the men, Rodney Williams, 31, was arrested on St. Croix and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence. He was held without bail pursuant to the territory’s domestic violence statute, and appeared in court Monday via video conference from Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility.
Officers responded to Green Cay at around 3 a.m. Friday and interviewed the victim, who said Williams threw her to the ground during a dispute and "began to strangle her with both of his hands," until she "managed to bite his finger" and get away, according to an affidavit filed by police. She said Williams strangled her a second time, and she escaped again and called police for help.
Officers said they documented "several scratches and bruises around her neck," and she was treated for other minor injuries.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland said the charges are serious, and Williams has several previous arrests for domestic violence and contempt of court.
Territorial Public Defender Yolan Brow Ross said Williams has no previous convictions, and he was “visiting the territory” from North Carolina.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said Williams may return home after posting $500 cash bail, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim while he awaits trial.
Another man, Griford Cheridor, was arrested July 28 and charged with interfering with an officer and disturbance of the peace.
Cheridor posted $1,000 cash and traveled home to Arkansas, where he appeared in court via video conference for his advice-of-rights hearing Friday.
According to the affidavit filed by police, Cheridor had been staying at Galleon House Hotel on Kongens Gade in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, with his wife, and was trying to have a pool party with several people who were not guests. When management asked him to leave he refused, threatened staff, and began shouting and smoking in violation of hotel rules.
When officers responded, Cheridor was seen “making gestures of a gun with his hand as if he was shooting” the officers and was placed under arrest.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said in court Friday that Cheridor is originally from Haiti and has no apparent ties to the Virgin Islands.
Cheridor’s criminal history includes numerous convictions for crimes including assault and resisting arrest, and “here he’s being accused of substantially similar crimes, and he’s making more threats and resisting officers, so the People would consider him a danger to the community.”
Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III said he would allow Cheridor to remain in Arkansas but ordered him to sign a waiver of extradition and appear at all future court hearings.