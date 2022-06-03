TORTOLA — The final of several welcoming signs across the British Virgin Islands was unveiled Tuesday on Tortola.
The 32-feet by 5-feet “TORTOLA” sign, finished earlier this year by artist Desire Smith is located at the Queen Elizabeth II Park in Road Town.
It has awaited Smith’s handiwork: using of vibrant colors and art depicting the island’s government, its culture, flora and fauna such as the red hibiscus and tourism draws, including sailing and the island’s turquoise blue waters.
It joins other namesake welcoming signs towering in Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke as well as a “BVI” sign near the cruise ship dock in Tortola. Those signs were unveiled earlier this year.
Smith told The Daily News that prior to her first paint stroke, and after she was commissioned by the BVI Tourist Board to complete the welcoming signage, she visited historical sites islandwide to come up with a final concept.
Her mission, she said, was to bring “beauty and awareness” to the world, as she wanted to bring imagery and visual concepts that represented the island, since there are also signs on Virgin Gorda, Anegada and Jost Van Dyke, specific to each island.
She said that as Tortola “has the seat of the capital” she focused on the concept and “started to bring forth things like it being the seat of government” which is on the T. “So, you’ll see an abstraction of the Vigilate — the territory’s coat of arms — represented there.”
She added, “I went in general and brought forth the emblems of the Virgin Islands being the white cedar flower, the turtle dove and other flora and fauna that you’ll see represented throughout.”
According to Smith, the annual August Emancipation Festival has a vibrant representation, referenced as a “beautiful daughter of the Virgin Islands in celebration of the festival.”
“Because I’m a figurative artist, I love to represent the human figure,” Smith said. “That was something I really wanted to interject strongly. Then we have the beauty of our sailing and swimming waters and a representation of the cruising industry, that’s very present here in the Road Town area of Tortola.
The sign also features red and yellow flowers, including hibiscus, as well as a red-glittered heart on the last “A” of the sign.
Smith said it’s something she interjects in all her work but that it’s even more apropos given the phrase “BVI Love” that has become popular among residents.
“In this instance, that would be representative of that concept of BVI Love — the love that we have for our territory, nature, our home,” Smith said. “It interjects that pop I always love to have in my work. When you’re looking for Desiree Smith’s work and you see that red glitter heart, you’ll know whose it is.”