ST. THOMAS — Four fishermen have been rescued after their small craft capsized off St. Thomas on Thursday afternoon and were left stranded on Inner Brass Island.
Concerned citizens on the North Side reported seeing a yellow plastic vessel being tossed in the surf, and U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Juan spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said watchstanders were notified of the incident at 1:40 p.m.
At around 2:15 p.m., a V.I. Marine Towing & Salvage boat arrived at the location and rescued the four men from the beach. A U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a V.I. Police boat responded a short time later.
“Nobody was injured, just some scrapes, bumps and bruises,” said V.I. Marine Towing and Salvage owner Kevin Blaney, who responded after hearing reports of the situation.
Blaney said the men had been out spearfishing and lost control of the vessel, and Castrodad said they were unable to navigate the boat off the rocks in the surf.
Law enforcement officials confirmed the men were unharmed and no further assistance was necessary, and Blaney said he transported the men back to shore. Castrodad said the Coast Guard could not reach or salvage the vessel due to sea conditions.
Castrodad credited Good Samaritan reports with ensuring the men were rescued safely, and said bystanders who see a marine emergency in progress should report it to the U.S. Coast Guard by calling 787-289-2041.
Boaters should report marine emergencies via VHF radio Channel 16, and Castrodad said kayakers or others on small craft who do not have access to a cell phone or marine radio should make sure they tell friends and family before they leave shore.
“Don’t go out on a kayak without letting someone know where you’re going and when you’re coming back,” so they can alert the authorities if you don’t return on time, Castrodad said. “We call that a float plan, you leave that with someone you trust.”
He noted that in a similar incident on Aug. 30, a kayaker dislocated his shoulder and became stranded on rocks in Perseverance Bay.
Had he not been spotted and rescued shortly before sunset, “he would have probably had to spend his night on the rocks,” Castrodad said. “That kayaker was a very young, healthy, physically fit individual. I’m sure on a regular day he would have had no trouble, but in this case, he was injured.”
Blaney said his company has volunteered to assist in other marine rescues, including the emergency landing of a Sea Flight plane on Jan. 23 that left seven passengers and a pilot uninjured but stranded at sea.
“It’s worth us taking a ride out there and if we can help somebody, we help them,” Blaney said.