A Charlotte Amalie High School track coach who has been jailed for nearly a year is facing additional charges in a new indictment filed Monday in U.S. District Court, which charges him with raping multiple students over many years — and filming the encounters.
Alfredo Bruce Smith, 51, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since his arrest on Sept. 30. He had been facing 13 charges, including aggravated rape and sexual exploitation of a child.
Prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
Smith is now facing 20 criminal charges under a new indictment filed Monday, which includes five counts of coercion and enticement, five counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, four counts of second-degree aggravated rape, three counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact, and two counts of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Smith is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
The case began when a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April 2021, according to court records. The witness had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Following Smith’s arrest, former Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said the department was conducting an internal investigation, and then the Human Services Department announced it was taking over the inquiry in November.
It’s unclear what, if anything, has come from the investigation, and local officials have never said whether any staff faced discipline for failing to report allegations against Smith.
Smith had been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Everard Potter and Natasha Baker. Homeland Security Investigations encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at 800-981-3030, or by calling 787-729-6969.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.