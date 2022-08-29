A Charlotte Amalie High School track coach who has been jailed for nearly a year is facing additional charges in a new indictment filed Monday in U.S. District Court, which charges him with raping multiple students over many years — and filming the encounters.

Alfredo Bruce Smith, 51, has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since his arrest on Sept. 30. He had been facing 13 charges, including aggravated rape and sexual exploitation of a child.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.