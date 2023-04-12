What: UberSoca Cruise Jouver’t
What: UberSoca Cruise Jouver’t
When: April 12, 2-5 p.m.
Where: WICO Dock to the Carnival Village at Fort Christian Parking Lot
According to police, the roadway beginning at Mandela Circle to the Lucinda Millin Intersection will be closed to eastbound traffic and Veterans Drive to the Legislature will be closed to all vehicular traffic in both directions.
Traffic traveling westward from Mandela Circle will be able to continue traveling westward and onto De Beltjen Road.
All eastbound traffic traveling from downtown will be directed towards the Emancipation Garden and onto Norre Gade to continue traveling eastbound.
Motorists are advised to avoid the route of the Jouver’t by utilizing alternative routes such as Alton Adams Drive and Valdemar Hill Sr. Drive (Skyline) to get to their destination. Also, it is advised to avoid the downtown area during that time if possible.
Large trucks and tractor trailers are advised to cease operations during the time of Jouver’t. These vehicles, due to their weight and length, will be difficult to maneuver on the alternate routes and they are restricted from traveling on De Beltjen Road.