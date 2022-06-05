ST. THOMAS — A routine traffic stop by police resulted in the arrest of 24-year-old Kiante T. Christopher and 23-year-old Shyrah Isaac.
According to a statement from V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte regarding the Thursday incident, Isaac and Christopher were initially stopped in connection with the unauthorized use of a vehicle, but officers detected the scent of marijuana, prompting them to investigate further.
Upon inspecting the vehicle, officers discovered a loaded, unmarked, 9mm handgun with an obfuscated serial number. The officers also discovered a black bag containing several 9mm cartridges in the driver’s seat, near the center console, according to Dratte.
When questioned, neither Christopher nor Isaac were able to prove they had a license to carry a firearm in the Virgin Islands. Both were subsequently arrested on gun-related charges, including constructive possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm within 1000 feet of a church.
Bail for each was set at $75,000. Unable to post bail, both Christopher and Isaac were remanded to the V.I. Bureau of Corrections pending their advice-of-rights hearing.
Police urge anyone with information on the incident or any other gun-related crimes to call 911 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at (800) 222-8477.