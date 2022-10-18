A St. Thomas man was charged with illegal gun possession after a traffic stop Saturday, according to V.I. Police.

Kirk G. Thomas was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition. Bail was set at $50,000 and Thomas appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.