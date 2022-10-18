A St. Thomas man was charged with illegal gun possession after a traffic stop Saturday, according to V.I. Police.
Kirk G. Thomas was charged with possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition. Bail was set at $50,000 and Thomas appeared in court for his advice-of-rights hearing Monday before Magistrate Judge Simone van Holten-Turnbull.
The case began at around 5:52 p.m. when police on patrol on Veterans Drive conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with heavily tinted windows, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
Officers said they smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver, Thomas, appeared nervous, according to the fact sheet.
An officer also noticed a bulge on Thomas’s waist, and he admitted to having an illegal firearm on him, police said.
Police seized the gun, which Thomas did not have a permit to possess, and identified it as a Smith and Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun, loaded with 11 rounds, according to the fact sheet.
In court Monday, Territorial Public Defender Alexia Furlow said Thomas is employed by the Education Department, and the Personnel Department website lists him as a paraprofessional.
Van Holten-Turnbull said Thomas may be released to a third-party custodian, who posted $2,000 bail on his behalf Monday, according to court records.
Arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 4.
