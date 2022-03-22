V.I. Police on St. Thomas arrested one man for nearly running over two officers during a traffic stop Friday, and another man was charged Sunday with illegal gun possession, according to court records.
Akeel L. Owens, 29, of Oswald Harris Court housing community, was arrested Friday and charged with reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, delaying and obstructing, and disobeying a lawful order.
The incident occurred when police were conducting a traffic initiative in the area of the Bolongo Bay dumpsters at around 9:30 p.m. when they saw a black Acura RDX driving east without a front license plate.
Officers stopped the vehicle and the driver, later identified as Owens, “appeared to be nervous” and “babbled and repeated phrases that made no sense, repeated what the undersigned asked him, and failed to answer any questions directly,” according to the probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
His behavior and the smell of marijuana “heightened” police officers’ suspicion, and they asked Owens to park the vehicle and step out, according to the fact sheet.
Instead, Owens closed the door and revved the engine, and ignored police commands and drove away, forcing two officers “to quickly move out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being struck,” according to the fact sheet.
Owens sped away without lights toward Bovoni, and officers pursued in police cruisers, according to the fact sheet. An officer said he caught up to Owens as he slowed to a stop in the intersection near the Bovoni housing community road.
“However, due to mechanical failure, the right front of the unit collided with the rear bumper on the left side of the black Acura RDX, causing property damage,” according to the act sheet.
Owens was ordered out of his vehicle, and he complied, and another officer said they saw Owens throwing items out of his window during the pursuit, according to the fact sheet. Police said they recovered a bag with marijuana near the entrance to Bertha B. Boschulte Middle School, and there was another container of marijuana in the car’s cupholder.
Unable to post $57,000 bail, Owens was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday.
In court, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Owens was convicted of grand larceny in 2012, possession of an unlicensed firearm in 2014, and he was also arrested in 2014 and charged with first-and second-degree murder.
Owens was charged alongside co-defendant La’Mar Richardson with the shooting death of Kenroy Davis, who was killed at Tutu Hi-Rise housing community. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter under an agreement with prosecutors, and received a nine-year prison sentence with credit for time served in pretrial detention, and the possibility of early release for good behavior, according to court records.
Territorial Public Defender Mary Ann Matney asked that bail be reduced to $25,000 with the option to post 10% in cash, and Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull agreed. His girlfriend agreed to serve as a third-party custodian and monitor his behavior while he’s awaiting trial.
Unrelated to that case, another man named Mauville Lake was arrested Sunday and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of illegal ammunition, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and simple assault. In court Monday, Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull did not find probable cause for the drug charge, and said the arresting officer did not field test the suspected marijuana for confirmation.
The arrest came at around 4:05 p.m. when police conducting traffic enforcement on Coki Point Road saw a driver speeding and stopped the vehicle.
Police smelled marijuana and saw a joint in the door pocket, and Lake admitted to having an unlicensed firearm in the vehicle, according to the fact sheet.
Police took Lake into custody, and he started complaining of low blood sugar. Following a COVID-19 test at Schneider Hospital, police took him back inside to check his vital signs but he declined further medical assistance, according to the fact sheet.
Inside the police station, Lake said he didn’t feel well and is diabetic, but declined further medical attention. An officer went to get him a glass of water, and when he returned Lake was on the floor, so he called Emergency Medical Technicians to assist, according to the fact sheet.
Police said Lake scuffled with the EMTs and threatened officers while being admitted to Schneider Hospital for treatment. He was subsequently released and jailed after he was unable to post $25,000 bail.
In court Monday, Scales asked that bail remain as set, and said Lake “does have a history of being a danger to the community, he was previously convicted of felonies, firearm, kidnapping.”
Matney said Lake is 45, was born on St. Thomas, and lives at Anna’s Retreat. She also said his last criminal conviction occurred in 2005, and he needs to be released from jail so he can receive proper medical care to avoid complications.
Assistant V.I. Tourism Commissioner Alani Hennemen-Todman, who described herself as Lake’s adopted sister, agreed to serve as his third-party custodian while he is awaiting trial. Judge Van Holten-Turnbull kept bail at $25,000 but said Lake may post 10% in cash in order to be released while he awaits trial.