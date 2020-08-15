ST. THOMAS — Hundreds of people on Friday flocked toward Lionel Roberts Stadium to get free family-sized boxes of fresh food, a generous gesture by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that quickly turned into a logistical frenzy.
According to Andrea Shillingford, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, which administered the event, the giveaway started smoothly at 7 a.m., with residents entering the stadium on foot or in their vehicles for a “drive-through” pick-up.
While the V.I. Police Department and V.I. National Guard maintained order and health and safety guidelines inside, including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings, it wasn’t long before crowds started to form outside.
“What happened is that some people came in and left and started congregating outside the exit gate,” said Shillingford, insisting this caused the flow of people to become backed up and clogged.
Worse still, vehicles were not spared, with some eyewitnesses claiming that traffic was backed up all the way to Raphune Hill.
Bruce Flamon, president of the Community and Police Association, which assisted in the event, said things ran smoothly inside the stadium, but outside was a “nightmare.”
“They didn’t anticipate how many people were coming — there were thousands of people who wanted their free food,” he said. “It just goes to show you the need out there. People are trying to get anything they can.”
Flamon added that many people outside, while wearing face masks, weren’t social distancing.
“We needed more resources to separate people on the outside,” he said.
Around 10:30 a.m., the V.I. Police Department, along with the departments of Human Services and Health, collectively decided to end the giveaway as traffic worsened.
Shillingford said the giveaway transitioned to a “bulk distribution,” where boxes were driven to various senior homes like the Celestino A. White Sr. Senior Citizens Home, Ebenezer Gardens and the Lucinda Millin Home.
By 5:30 p.m., the initial 4,000 food boxes were down to roughly 600, according to Shillingford.
Catholic Charities and CAPA plan to drive to various locations this weekend to distribute the remaining boxes. The locations are to be determined.
The food boxes, which contained fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as dairy and meat products, were a product of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
Shillingford, while describing the event as an overall positive experience that helped people, said she would do things a little differently should she get another chance.
“If we had to do something like this again, we would do a drive-through or bulk distribution — no more walk through at this time,” she said.