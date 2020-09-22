ST. THOMAS — Masked gunmen who pistol-whipped an employee at Gems and Gold Corner and stole at least $1,000 worth of jewelry left a trail of evidence that police used to arrest one of the suspects hours after the crime, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed by police.
The incident occurred around 9:36 a.m. Saturday when police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the store, located on the Charlotte Amalie waterfront.
Police interviewed employees and reviewed surveillance video, which showed a white Suzuki Vitara pull up in front of the store. Two men got out, one armed with a black machine gun, and other man armed with a black handgun, which they used to order employees onto the ground, according to the fact sheet.
A gunman instructed one employee to open the safe, and struck him with the gun when he said he didn’t know how, leaving a laceration on his head, police said. The suspects smashed the store’s glass cases and made off with more than $1,000 worth of jewelry.
Soon after, police received a report from a resident in the area of St. Peter Mountain Road, who said they saw two men ditch the white Vitara and take off in a red Toyota Corolla.
Police tracked that vehicle to Bovoni and saw two men jump out and flee into the bushes while “dropping numerous items.”
The owner of the red Toyota told police they’d last seen a man identified as Jamari Benjamin driving the vehicle, and gave police consent to search it. Inside, officers found broken glass, a black ski mask, a gold anklet and a Gucci chain with stickers from Gems and Gold Corner, according to the fact sheet.
Police said they also found a key on the front passenger seat, which officers used to start the white Vitara that had been ditched on St. Peter Mountain.
Police brought Benjamin in for questioning about four hours after the robbery, and while he initially denied all knowledge of the crime, he eventually told investigators that the night before “he and two other individuals, names unknown, planned to rob Gems and Gold Corner,” according to the fact sheet.
Benjamin, 23, of Estate Nadir, was charged with several crimes, including first-degree and second-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of stolen property, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
He appeared in court via videoconference Monday where a judge ordered that he not be released from the custody of the Bureau of Corrections until he posts $75,000 cash or property. If released, he also must remain under electronic monitoring pending trial.
Gems and Gold Corner has been robbed at gunpoint before, including on Sept. 16, 2013. Seven individuals were found guilty in connection with the robbery and sentenced to serve between about five and 11 years in prison for their roles in the crime. About $161,000 worth of jewelry was taken in that case.
Less than a year later, robbers broke a hole through the store’s wall and made off with thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise. The store’s owner said at the time that in the preceding three years, the 34-year-old business had been robbed five times, two of which were armed robberies.
Anyone with information about Saturday’s robbery or other crimes is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5610, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.