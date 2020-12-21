ST. CROIX — COVID-19 and social distancing has left cultural and traditional casualties in its path. Though modified, the Ten Sleepless Knights Christmas Serenades have survived.
Band member Kendall Henry said the Ten Sleepless Knight will spread love and Christmas cheer throughout the island with serenades beginning just after midnight, early Wednesday morning, in Frederiksted and early Thursday in Christiansted.
The tradition of Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights serenading the community with Christmas quelbe music started in the 1970s. At that time, the band carried their instruments and walked from house to house, spreading Christmas cheer with their scratch band music. The tradition stopped in 1992 after some residents complained about the noise.
However, it was revived 14 years ago with the help of WTJX V.I. Public Television and some sponsors.
While some may have complained about the early morning revelry, WTJX Chief Executive Officer Tanya Singh said was important for the band and the system to preserve the Christmas Serenades.
“We allowed a lot of things to fall by the wayside as a result of COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, but serenade is somethings we had to fight for and we thank Police Commissioner Velinor for partnering with us on this and seeing the importance,” she said.
This year, the serenades will be a bit different as the band strikes up with their scratch band instruments at the Ginger Thomas home of band member Kevin Christian and then snakes through that community and out onto Queen Mary Highway.
“Once we strike up, we will start moving out, but unlike years before, no one can gather at the home. We have restrictions that no cars can drive behind the truck and there will be no stopping and tramping in the neighborhoods,” Henry said.
Once the serenading starts the band atop a flat bed truck will leave Ginger Thomas, and make its way over the hill through Mon Bijou, and then through the back of Estate Grove Place.
In years past, a sizeable crowd would be waiting in Grove to tramp behind the truck and enjoy crucian delicacies and drinks at the Williams’ residence.
This year, the truck won’t stop as it passes the house and continues heading through Grove, Whim, Concordia and into Frederiksted town before circling back through La Grange to end back in Concordia.
Raymond Williams, who is usually among the group of 30-or-more people who meet the serenade in Estate Grove Place before tramping down to his parents’ house for food and drinks, said while he is disappointed with this year’s restrictions, he understands the precautions.
“I realize the times that we are living in, and as much as I would have loved to participate in this event that we have enjoyed for years, we all know it is for the best,” he said. “My mom is 91 years old and serenade is one of the few things she still looks forward to, but we totally see the priority of staying safe and adjusting.”
Just minutes into Thursday morning, the band will take off from Ginger Thomas and move east past Sion Farm, before snaking through Anna’s Hope, Orange Grove, Estate St. John and into Christiansted town. They will then drive through Gallows Bay, through Tide Village and back through town and end back in Ginger Thomas.