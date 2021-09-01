It doesn’t matter who you are, or where you come from, education can open up a wealth of opportunities. Lester Roberts and his fellow inmates know this to be true.
On Tuesday afternoon, inmates and staff gathered at St. Croix’s Golden Grove Adult Correctional Facility and family and other guests joined online for the inaugural Transforming Lives Academy graduation.
The academy is an educational program provided by the Corrections Bureau in partnership with the University of the Virgin Islands Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning.
Suzanne Darrow-Margas, director of the UVI center, led the ceremony, while Wynnie Testamark, Corrections Bureau director, gave opening remarks.
Testamark explained the academy offers inmates the opportunity to complete high school coursework and receive their diplomas. “This is why we do what we do, if we reach one person, we have done our job,” Testamark said.
Stephan Hyacinth, an inmate and student, spoke on the importance of staying positive during his time at the correctional institution.
“Keep pushing, whatever knowledge you receive that’s for you,” Hyacinth said.
Lester Roberts graduated, earning a GED from Penn Foster High School. Roberts thanked his friends and family for all of their support.
“The more an individual grows is determined by the amount of knowledge he or she acquires. Your constant words of encouragement keep me pushing forward,” Roberts said.
Roberts is passionate about agriculture, and plans to apply to the University of the Virgin Island’s horticulture program.
Correction’s Construction Superintendent Anthony Wheeler presented 10 students in the construction math course with certificates. The course is certified through the National Center for Construction Education and Research.
Inmate Rodney Miller presented 15 students in the money management course with certificates. The course, which began in May, covered credit, loans, stocks and other financial management concepts.
“I’ve seen you work hard, pushing day in and day out, and I see great things for you in the future,” Miller said.
Miller also noted a 92% attendance rate for students throughout the course.
Correction’s Programs and Grants Manager Peter Abrahams concluded the ceremony by looking forward to where these students will head upon their return to society.
“Everything you learned today, no one can take that away from you. The certificates, the high school diplomas, that’s what they are going to ask you for. Continue your journey in obtaining educational skills,” Abrahams said.