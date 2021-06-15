ST. THOMAS — There’s a trash monster on the loose, and VI EcoWarriors are here to fight back.
Residents may have spotted him, Vernon the Villain, creeping just outside of the Virgin Islands Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy on the East End of St. Thomas.
The eye-catching installation is the product of a group of nine Montessori students, inspired by their passion for the environment.
The students — seventh through 11th grade — were brought together for a two and a half week experience based a learning program known as end session. This specific workshop was focused on activism.
Their teachers, Bennett Ott and Olivia Foster, were there to guide them along the way.
“We presented a basic nugget of an idea to them, and everything else came from their minds. The nugget was anti-littering,” Ott said.
The trash monster began with a roadside cleanup around the school. Students found cans, cigarette butts, masks, a car’s hub cap, plastic and glass bottles, and plastic bags.
As the campaign continued, students divided themselves into a design team, and a communications team. The design team developed the idea of using the trash collected from the cleanup as an art piece.
“We got inspiration from other trash monsters that were small, or extremely large, off online, and we started brainstorming,” student Lyra Rosenthal said.
The communications team was responsible for developing the storyline to accompany the art installation. They created posters, mounted along the fence close to the road leading up to the trash monster, to bring further awareness to the community.
The Dr. Suess-inspired story follows the journey of a piece of trash, and how it may end up contributing to the larger, unseen, trash monster.
“Some people will throw trash out of the window, out of their eyesight, but it’s still there and it will affect everything,” Aurora Rodriguez said.
The student’s work has even caught the attention of Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory.
The group recently presented the project, along with specific legislative recommendations, to Frett-Gregory.
Students had developed an extensive list of recommendations for environmental legislations for the territory. They narrowed it down to three different proposals: an island composting program, an electric vehicles requirement for all government departments and a ban on single-use consumer plastics.
Overall, students hope their project will bring awareness to the importance of reducing waste, even in an individual’s everyday choices.
“The St. Thomas landfill expired 13 years ago. And there’s a lot of states in the U.S. where their landfills are going to expire soon and we are running out of places to put our trash. So any small difference that you can make will make a big difference,” student Keighsana Southwell said.