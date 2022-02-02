Travel restrictions are being eased as COVID-19 cases decline in the Virgin Islands.
The territory’s death toll from COVID-19 hit 101 Monday, “a sobering reminder of the threat this virus still poses to all of us, especially those who are not yet fully vaccinated,” said Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach during a press briefing Tuesday.
With the omicron-driven case surge subsiding, Roach said the government is lifting the requirement that all travelers to the territory present negative COVID-19 tests within 72 hours of arrival.
Effective today, the territory will revert back to the previous five-day testing requirement, or proof of vaccination in the territory.
“You are no longer required to have a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours for entry into the territory,” Roach said. “All you would need is either a negative PCR or antigen test taken within five days of the date of your travel, or proof of vaccination within the USVI.”
$250 vaccination giveaway
The government is also giving a $250 gift card to every vaccinated child in the territory.
To date, “only 23% of our youth population has been vaccinated. It is a healthy start but nowhere near where we need to be,” Roach said.
The giveaway runs through March 11, and any child between the ages of 5 and 17 who receives their second dose by March 11 will receive a $250 gift card at the time the second vaccination is administered. Children who receive only their first dose are not eligible.
Children who are already fully vaccinated also will receive a $250 gift card, and the Health Department is compiling the names of those individuals and preparing to start distributing gift cards on Feb. 16.
“Parents, this means that Feb. 16, is the deadline for your child to receive the first dose, with enough time remaining to receive the second dose, be fully vaccinated, and eligible to receive a $250 Visa gift card,” Roach said.
To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, call 340-777-8227 or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines. Walk-ins are also accepted at Community Vaccination Centers on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
For more information, visit covid19usvi.com.
As of Tuesday, the seven-day test positivity rate is 4.37%, and there are currently 473 active cases — 303 on St. Croix, 145 on St. Thomas, and 25 on St. John.
There are 12 COVID-19 patients at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, with two on a ventilator. At Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, there are eight COVID-19 patients, with two on a ventilator.