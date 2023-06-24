ST. THOMAS — Overgrown trees damaged power lines on the Northside of St. Thomas on Thursday night, leaving hundreds of V.I. Water and Power Authority customers without power into Friday morning.
The first outage on feeder 7A began at around 5 p.m. and was resolved around 9 p.m. Another outage occurred from approximately 1 a.m. to shortly before 8 a.m.
WAPA posted a message to Facebook that about 60 customers were affected.
WAPA’s Facebook post had comments disabled, so residents took to other public social media sites to post more accurate information about the true extent of the outage.
WAPA’s own online outage map indicated that 752 customers were without power.
The Daily News sent questions about the disparity, and the post on WAPA’s official Facebook page was later changed to reflect the higher figure.
Other recent outages have been caused by generator failures or vehicles crashing into utility poles. But Thursday night’s outage was the result of tree branches, according to WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen.
“The line department found several areas along the line with overgrown vegetation that caused the outage,” Petersen said in an email.
