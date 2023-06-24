ST. THOMAS — Overgrown trees damaged power lines on the Northside of St. Thomas on Thursday night, leaving hundreds of V.I. Water and Power Authority customers without power into Friday morning.

The first outage on feeder 7A began at around 5 p.m. and was resolved around 9 p.m. Another outage occurred from approximately 1 a.m. to shortly before 8 a.m.

