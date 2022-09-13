ST. THOMAS — A long-awaited trial has started in District Court for a former confidential informant, Samuel Elias Pena Columna, who was involved in a drug-related transaction that ended in a bloody shootout with federal agents in Haulover Bay on St. John in 2019.
Columna is accused of acting as the getaway driver and is charged with several crimes, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and assault on a federal officer. If convicted, he faces the possibility of serving life in prison, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Chief Judge Robert Molloy is presiding over the trial, and attorneys presented their opening arguments to the jury Monday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Meredith Edwards told jurors Columna was providing information to federal agents about his competitors, while secretly making drug deals for his own profit, including on the night of the shootout.
But defense attorney Michael Sheesley said Columna’s involvement with drug traffickers was a necessary part of his work as a confidential source, and the federal government is now prosecuting an individual who provided information that helped put dangerous criminals behind bars.
Sheesley said Pena Columna is on trial “because an agent got hurt and the government got upset,” and decided to “throw him to the wolves.”
When the incident occurred, officials did not publicly identify Columna as a confidential informant, and said only that he was one of three men charged in connection with the shootout that occurred on Sept. 25, 2019. His trial was one of several delayed for years by the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the suspects, Rammer Andres Guerrero-Morales, was injured during the shootout and arrested. Columna was arrested days after the incident, and a third suspect, Guerrero-Morales’ cousin, Joan Morales Nolasco, was subsequently extradited from the Dominican Republic and charged in September 2021.
Both Guerrero-Morales and Morales Nolasco have pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges and are awaiting sentencing.
Edwards on Monday told the jury that Customs and Border Protection sent an “elite” team of federal officers to the Virgin Islands on a special assignment in Sept. 2019, “due to an increase in smuggling activities from Tortola to St. John.”
The agents staked out a trail down to Haulover Bay that was known as a well-worn route for drug trafficking, and spent two nights watching and waiting for smugglers to come through.
On the third night, Edwards said, two agents stationed at the bottom of the trail near the beach saw through their night-vision goggles as two men came down the trail, one holding a pistol and the other armed with an “AR-style” rifle.
The agents flashed their lights and announced their presence.
“In response, they were fired on,” and the agents fired back at the two suspects, Edwards said.
One of the agents, who was shot in the right shoulder and right foot, took the witness stand Monday and described the chaotic scene.
“We were in the middle of a gun battle for our lives,” the agent said.
The Daily News is not identifying the agent by name because he was the victim of a crime.
The agent said that “as soon as they stopped firing, we stopped firing,” and he saw one of the suspects, later identified as Guerrero-Morales, lying on the ground still holding a pistol. The other suspect, later identified as Morales Nolasco, fled back up the trail, leaving the rifle behind.
The agent said he kicked the pistol out of Guerrero-Morales’ hand, and he and the other agent raced to secure the scene, checking the beach to ensure a boat with other traffickers was not coming to meet the suspects who’d been coming down the trail.
They returned to the scene and rendered first aid to Guerrero-Morales while waiting for a medical evacuation.
“I started to notice pain in my shoulder. I was attempting to handcuff the suspect and my shoulder would not work correctly,” the agent testified.
The agent discovered a bullet wound through his shoulder, and also realized that “my foot was wet,” and discovered a second gunshot through his lower leg, leaking blood into his boot.
Meanwhile, a third agent stationed at the top of the trail saw a waiting Jeep drive off.
Agents later questioned their confidential source, Columna, a Dominican who lives on St. John and owned a Jeep.
Edwards said Columna initially denied being at the scene, then claimed he’d lent the Jeep to the individuals involved in the shooting, before finally admitting he had been offered money to drive the suspects to a meeting spot where they planned to exchange bags of cash for cocaine.
In a formal interview, “the source’s story changed yet again,” and Columna told agents that “I was just there because I was collecting intel for you,” Edwards said.
But she said Columna had no authority to do any evidence-gathering operations that night, and he had not sought or been granted approval for such an activity.
Edwards said Morales Nolasco was Columna’ “roommate and long-time business partner,” dealing in kilo quantities of cocaine.
“The defendant purposefully kept the DEA out of the loop” on what he was doing, and provided information on his competitors, Edwards said.
Sheesley thanked jurors for serving, and said that “this is an important case.”
He gestured to his client, a short, stocky man with a full head of graying hair, and said it is “undisputed” that Columna did not handle any drugs or weapons on the night of the shootout, and “when he heard gunfire, he left immediately.”
Columna worked as a paid informant for the federal government between May 2017 and Sept. 27, 2019, “two days after the incident in question,” Sheesley said. “Sammy worked as an informant. Sammy worked as a snitch.”
The government “regularly uses confidential sources in order to obtain information on illegal activities,” and while federal agents are provided with tools like training, body armor, and guns, confidential sources are left largely vulnerable while working for the government.
“The DEA relies heavily on these people,” Sheesley said.
In the 28 months he worked intermittently as an informant, the government paid Columna a total of $66,200 “because his information was so valuable,” Sheesley said.
He was paid sums between $700 and $4,000 on several occasions for information that led to prosecution and conviction of well-known cocaine traffickers, and received a $50,000 U.S. Treasury check on Sept. 23, 2019, two days before the shootout, “for the information that he provided to the government.”
Sheesley said Columna got close to the other suspects because the government told him to do so, and he had already provided agents with information on Morales Nolasco seven months before the shootout.
He also said Columna was often present during criminal activities and had to be careful not to arouse suspicion that he was working as an informant.
For example, he said Columna once saw another suspect hide drugs in a van and told agents, who seized it.
“This is dangerous work,” Sheesley said. “Drug trafficking organizations kill people like Sammy. They will murder them in cold blood if they know that someone is cooperating with the government.”
On the night of the shootout, Columna did not have an opportunity to alert agents to what was going on, and laid low afterwards in fear for his life, Sheesley said.
“He was doing what he had done for a long time, what he had been paid to do. He put his life on the line and the government arrested him and put him on trial,” Sheesley said. “The government has used him up and tossed him aside. Sammy’s life has been threatened.”
Sheesley also told jurors that the two other co-defendants who have already pleaded guilty are facing lengthy prison sentences, and will likely try to place blame on Columna when they take the stand as government witnesses.
The trial is scheduled to continue today.