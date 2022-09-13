ST. THOMAS — A long-awaited trial has started in District Court for a former confidential informant, Samuel Elias Pena Columna, who was involved in a drug-related transaction that ended in a bloody shootout with federal agents in Haulover Bay on St. John in 2019.

Columna is accused of acting as the getaway driver and is charged with several crimes, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and assault on a federal officer. If convicted, he faces the possibility of serving life in prison, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

