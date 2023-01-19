Jury selection began on St. Thomas Wednesday for the trial of Oral Christopher Smith, who is charged with beating 35-year-old Regina Powell to death in 2018.
V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois said the trial will begin today, and is expected to continue for at least five days.
Defense attorney Carl Williams is representing Smith, and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Kimberly Riley is leading the prosecution, alongside John Barraco and Anna Scott.
Smith, 44, was arrested by warrant four days after Powell was found dead at the couple’s shared Lerkenlund apartment on Aug. 25, 2018.
V.I. Police charged Smith with first-degree murder and related crimes, and he has been jailed awaiting trial ever since.
Smith has filed pro-se motions with the court, protesting his pre-trial confinement as illegal and “heinous,” and asserting that “there is no evidence to sustain the charges.”
Smith and Powell had a documented history of domestic violence, according to an affidavit filed by V.I. Police Detective Albion George, who is among the investigators set to testify as witnesses in the case.
On July 25, 2018, officers were dispatched to the Lerkenlund apartment where Powell said Smith “had been calling her cellphone repeatedly, and during a fight, Smith threatened to remove her property from the home,” according to the affidavit.
The affidavit gave no indication how police responded to that incident, or whether Powell sought or obtained a protective order against Smith.
A month after police visited the apartment, officers returned again to find Powell dead.
A neighbor told detectives there were loud voices coming from the apartment between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2018, and recognized the voices as Smith and Powell fighting, according to the affidavit.
Police were told that just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 25, Smith came knocking on the door of the witness, and the witness followed Smith to his apartment where they found Powell lying unconscious on the floor. The witness was unable to locate a pulse and found Powell’s neck stiff and her skin cold to the touch and called 911 — the first call for help made to police, according to the affidavit.
The witness said Smith said that he came home around 7 p.m. the night before and Powell was cooking dinner, but instead of eating he went to bed because he was tired, according to the affidavit.
Smith said he woke up the following morning to find Powell lying on the floor “and one thousand dollars ($1,000) cash that he had received the previous day from his boss was missing,” according to the affidavit.
Police noted the apartment was secure and there were no signs of forced entry.
Inside, however, officers said they found signs of a struggle, including shattered glass on the floor of a bedroom and a bloody pillow about a foot away from Powell’s body, according to the affidavit.
V.I. Medical Examiner Francisco Landron found extensive head injuries that were “inconsistent with natural death,” and determined that Powell “was struck three or more times with a flat or blunt object,” and also found multiple soft tissue bruises on her body, including trauma on her arms and back, according to the affidavit.
