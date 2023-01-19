Jury selection began on St. Thomas Wednesday for the trial of Oral Christopher Smith, who is charged with beating 35-year-old Regina Powell to death in 2018.

V.I. Superior Court Judge Denise Francois said the trial will begin today, and is expected to continue for at least five days.

