ST. THOMAS — Former Charlotte Amalie High School track coach Alfredo Bruce Smith’s trial date has been delayed to September, after prosecutors told a judge they may file more charges representing additional victims of child rape.

Smith, 52, is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and had been scheduled to go to trial on Monday.

