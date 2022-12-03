ST. THOMAS — Former Charlotte Amalie High School track coach Alfredo Bruce Smith’s trial date has been delayed to September, after prosecutors told a judge they may file more charges representing additional victims of child rape.
Smith, 52, is currently jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, and had been scheduled to go to trial on Monday.
But the U.S. Attorney’s Office requested a continuance, and U.S. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy granted the motion on Nov. 15.
“The Government contends that a continuance of the trial is warranted in light of the ongoing plea negotiations, the voluminous discovery, the scope of the charges against Smith and reports of additional victims which may necessitate a fling of a superseding indictment,” Molloy wrote in the order.
“Although the Government asserts that it produced to Smith all discovery in its possession, to the extent that the case is ‘fluid’ and additional discovery may need to be produced pertaining to additional victims, extending time to complete discovery is necessary to accommodate the nature and scope of additional discovery which is unknown at this time. Smith contends that extending the deadline to file any motions is necessary to permit sufficient time to review the discovery and to make arrangements for his defense expert to review images and any other evidence that may be forthcoming,” Molloy added.
Prosecutors already filed a superceding indictment expanding the charges from 13 to 20, and Smith is currently facing charges including five counts of coercion and enticement, five counts of production of child pornography, one count of receipt and distribution of child pornography, four counts of second-degree aggravated rape, three counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact, and two counts of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Molloy had previously designated the case as complex, given that it “involves voluminous discovery concerning the twenty-count indictment against Smith for alleged illegal acts spanning a 13-year period.”
Smith had been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
Smith is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
The prosecution’s evidence “represents over 13 years of alleged illegal conduct producing, among other things, over 3 million kilobytes of Facebook data and 58 million kilobytes of data found on defendant’s cellphone,” according to a brief previously filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Everard Potter.
Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell agreed that the case is complex, and wrote that “discovery exceeds 50 gigabytes of information, and consists of over 70,000 files. Review of the discovery is time-consuming.”
Molloy rescheduled the trial date to Sept. 11, and noted that “the parties indicated that they are actively engaged in continuing plea negotiations.”
The case began when a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April 2021, according to court records. The witness had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Following Smith’s arrest, former Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said the department was conducting an internal investigation, and then the Human Services Department announced it was taking over the inquiry in November.
Local officials have never said whether any staff faced discipline for failing to report allegations against Smith.
The case against Smith was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, which encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at 800-981-3030, or by calling 787-729-6969.
