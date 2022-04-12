The murder trial of Kyle Christopher, who is accused of beating 4-year-old Aaron Benjamin Jr. to death on St. Croix, has been delayed again after his public defender filed a plea agreement that prosecutors had already taken off the table, according to court records.
Jury selection was scheduled to begin Monday in V.I. Superior Court on St. Croix, but Superior Court Judge Harold Willocks vacated the hearing and scheduled a status conference for May 25.
Aaron died Oct. 11, 2019, after suffering horrific physical injuries. His mother, Delicia Daniel — who was 29 at the time, and her then-22-year-old boyfriend, Christopher, were both arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child abuse, and related crimes.
Daniel was accused of failing to report the abuse or seek help for her injured son. She pleaded guilty to child abuse in October, and Willocks sentenced her in February to 18 years in prison.
Christopher is accused of physically abusing Aaron and causing his death.
Deputy Chief Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan filed a plea agreement with the court on April 1, in which Christopher agreed to plead guilty to a single count of aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Esther Walters signed the plea agreement on Nov. 4, 2020, and the document lists Christopher’s attorney as Yolan Brow Ross, who recently left the public defender’s office to serve as a magistrate judge.
Brow Ross’ printed name is crossed out in pen, and O’Bryan wrote in his name and signed the document on March 14. Christopher signed the document on April 1.
Amie Simpson, Criminal Division chief of the V.I. Attorney General’s Office, filed a motion to strike the “invalid plea” on April 4.
Simpson said Walters had offered Christopher the plea agreement in November 2020, and Christopher would have faced between five and 30 years in prison for the child abuse charge. Christopher did not accept the agreement, and Walters withdrew the offer in a letter to Brow Ross on Oct. 19.
After taking over as Christopher’s attorney, O’Bryan called Simpson on March 24, and asked if the November 2020 plea agreement could be renegotiated to a lesser charge, according to the motion to strike.
Simpson said she told O’Bryan the offer had already been withdrawn, but he still filed it on April 1.
“Said document is not a valid plea agreement, as the People had made it clear on at least two separate occasions that the offer in question had been withdrawn,” Simpson wrote.
O’Bryan filed a motion to continue the case on April 6, and said he had only recently been assigned to represent Christopher and needed more time to familiarize himself with the case.
According to police, Benjamin died one day after Christopher admitted he’d slapped the child in the face on Oct. 10, 2019, for “stealing” juice from his 6-year-old sister and claimed that the boy fell and hit his head on a chair.
Both Christopher and Daniel told police that the child began vomiting and lost consciousness. An autopsy showed that Benjamin died of blunt force trauma to the head.
The boy was dead on arrival at the hospital, and the physician on duty reported that his body was emaciated and had “old and new abrasions to his face, chest, back, buttocks, and a bite mark on his right shoulder,” according to police.