U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy ruled Wednesday that the criminal trial of Stephanie Barnes, who is accused of stealing public money alongside former V.I. Casino Control Commission Chairwoman Violet Anne Golden, will be moved from St. Thomas to St. Croix.
The women were initially charged on July 11, 2019, in a 26-count indictment accusing them of using hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money for lavish spending sprees and luxury vacations, and federal prosecutors filed a 31-count superseding indictment on Nov. 21, 2019.
Of those 31 counts, only six applied to Barnes — conspiracy to commit theft from programs receiving government funds, money laundering, receipt of government property, fraudulent claims upon the government, filing a false tax return, and failure to file a tax return.
Barnes has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which prosecutors filed in the St. Thomas division of the District Court of the Virgin Islands. She initially filed a request to transfer the case to St. Croix on Feb. 20, 2020, and filed a supplemental motion on Jan. 18.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office opposed the motion, arguing that there was no compelling reason to transfer venues. But Molloy ruled that Barnes’ motion had merit, and there were several factors weighing in favor of transfer, including the fact that she lives on St. Croix with her disabled son.
“If the trial were held on St. Thomas, Barnes would be presented with two options: commute daily from St. Croix to St. Thomas via airplane or stay in St. Thomas for the duration of her trial, which is expected to last several weeks. A daily interisland commute is not practical for a several-week trial and would pose a potential disruption to the efficient administration of a jury trial if Barnes and her counsel are expected to be in court in St. Thomas for at least eight hours on any given day,” Molloy wrote in the opinion filed Wednesday.
Because Barnes is on pretrial release, she would personally bear travel and lodging costs, which would be a significant financial hardship, and Molloy said another factor weighing in favor of transfer is that “16 potential witnesses reside in St. Croix, while only seven reside on St. Thomas.”
Prosecutors also argued that the number of cases on the St. Croix docket would slow resolution of Barnes’ case, and Molloy said there are 14 criminal trials scheduled between now and May 24, of which “seven are older than Barnes’ case.”
Comparatively, there are 22 criminal trials scheduled in the St. Thomas division with only four cases older than Barnes’, but Molloy said he would continue to preside over Barnes’ case, “thus, there would be no impact on the cases scheduled for trial in St. Croix for the same time period.”
Molloy wrote that, “the Court finds that the convenience to Barnes, to any victim, and to witnesses each weigh in favor of transferring Barnes’ trial to St. Croix, while the factor regarding the prompt administration of justice weighs neutrally.”
Her trial date is currently set for April 12.
Golden appeals for release
While Barnes has maintained her innocence, Golden, 61, pleaded guilty in Jan. 2020 to two crimes — theft from a program receiving federal funds, and willful failure to file a tax return — and remains behind bars.
She was sentenced on Aug. 14 to two years in prison, and filed a motion for compassionate release 45 days later, arguing that she should be freed because of the thread posed by the COVID-19 pandemic “coupled with her morbid obesity, asthma, gout, and hypertension,” according to an opinion filed by Molloy on March 1.
In that 15-page opinion, Molloy dissected Golden’s argument before rejecting it and explaining why the request was without merit.
“First, the nature and circumstances of the offense, as well as the history and characteristics of the defendant weigh heavily against Golden,” Molloy wrote. “At the end of her long career in public service, Golden occupied a position of public trust as the chairperson of the Virgin Islands Casino Control Commission. The violation of that trust was particularly egregious, considering the strong controls the Casino Control Commission itself imposes on individuals and businesses seeking licensure.”
Golden “misappropriated nearly $300,000.00 of public funds to bankroll extravagant private flights, luxury hotel stays, and tickets to attend the musical “Hamilton on Broadway,” among other things.
Despite accepting responsibility by pleading guilty, Golden showed little remorse, instead asserting that some of the misappropriated money was used for ostensibly justifiable expenses,” the judge found.
Molloy added that “Golden’s allocution effectively served as her own Reynolds Pamphlet,” a reference to Alexander Hamilton’s infamous publication in which he confessed in detail to an extramarital affair.
Golden has been incarcerated since Jan. 14, 2020, and has served about 54% of her 24-month sentence.
“If Golden were released today, she would be released having served only 13 months imprisonment for the embezzlement of nearly $300,000 from the People of the Virgin Islands. The Court cannot condone this,” Molloy wrote in the March 1 order.
“Golden is the latest in a too-long line of corrupt public officials who undermine the trust that Virgin Islanders have in their government. A 13-month sentence does little to restore that trust.”
Molloy found that Golden’s “age and medical conditions do not warrant extraordinary and compelling circumstances,” and denied the motion.
Golden’s projected release date is currently Sept. 25, according to the Bureau of Prisons online database.