A passenger en route to Miami will be detained pending trial after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials found he did not have documentation to legally enter the country, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert said Wednesday.
On April 8, Allan Browne, who had a ticket for an American Airlines flight to Miami, was stopped while going through the Customs checkpoint at King Airport.
Asked if he was a citizen or legal permanent resident, Browne, who presented a Pennsylvania license bearing the name Antonio S. Brown, replied the latter, but said didn’t have his resident card on him. A record check using his fingerprints found a name and date of birth that didn’t match the license, along with information that he had previously been removed from the U.S. twice.
In a post-Miranda interview, Browne acknowledged he had come to St. Thomas five days before from Tortola and was returning to New York via Miami to be with his wife and children. A citizen of Trinidad, he had been living off and on in the U.S. for 35 years, he said.
While a defendant’s status as a deportable alien doesn’t automatically trigger detention, Browne, because he has no legal U.S. status, would almost certainly face deportation at the case’s conclusion and was therefore considered a flight risk, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Factors that sealed the detention were a 2013 conviction in the Eastern District of New York for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin and conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine. Browne was sentenced to 41 months in prison for the felony and removed from the U.S. following his sentence.
Browne was again removed from the U.S. last year after re-entering illegally, officers found.
Although he was said to pose no danger to the community, the court found the evidence against him strong and a lengthy incarceration likely if convicted. Lacking any indication of a stable address, or any indication of employment, the court ordered him detained pending trial.
The is being investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.