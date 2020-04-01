St. Thomas resident Curtisha Jarvis is the mother of three healthy boys — triplets — born on March 9 at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas. It is the first set of triplets born at the hospital in nearly five years. Page 4
St. Thomas residents Chandler Heath and Curtisha Jarvis are the parents of three healthy boys — triplets — born on March 9 at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
Photo by SCHNEIDER HOSPITAL
ST. THOMAS — Amid fears of a growing pandemic and a territory mired in anxiety came the birth of three healthy baby boys — triplets — at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, the first set of triplets born at the hospital in nearly five years and a welcome reminder that life, even in dark times, goes on.
Born March 9 around 12:45 a.m., the triplets, which arrived nearly two weeks earlier than expected, had mother and St. Thomas resident Curtisha Jarvis feeling grateful, relieved and admittedly a bit flummoxed at first.
