ST. THOMAS — Amid fears of a growing pandemic and a territory mired in anxiety came the birth of three healthy baby boys — triplets — at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas, the first set of triplets born at the hospital in nearly five years and a welcome reminder that life, even in dark times, goes on.

Born March 9 around 12:45 a.m., the triplets, which arrived nearly two weeks earlier than expected, had mother and St. Thomas resident Curtisha Jarvis feeling grateful, relieved and admittedly a bit flummoxed at first.

