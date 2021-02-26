A military team being deployed to the Virgin Islands is at the forefront of a nationwide effort to vaccinate Americans.
The active-duty personnel are “part of President Biden’s initiative to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days,” according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. The first military teams began delivering shots Wednesday at coronavirus vaccination centers in Texas and New York and announced that service members will start staffing centers in Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the Virgin Islands shortly.
The V.I. centers, which will be located on the campuses of the University of the Virgin Islands on St. Thomas and St. Croix, will open Monday with the military team scheduled to provide support through at least mid-April, according to Government House.
The Biden administration has said that delivering the vaccine to Americans is a top priority. The Pentagon is ramping up the deployment of what federal authorities say could be up to 100 vaccination teams around the country.
The stepped-up efforts reflect the extent to which the coronavirus has devastated the United States, killing more than 500,000 Americans.
While average daily deaths and new infections have been falling, some experts say too few Americans have been inoculated for the vaccine to be making enough of a difference. The decline instead is attributed to the passing of the holidays, more people staying indoors during the winter and better adherence to mask rules and social distancing.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that the military is learning every day how to make the process more efficient. He said one thing that has proved successful has been the mobile vaccination teams, and he intends to talk to agency leaders about expanding those.
While the team being dispatched to the Virgin Islands by the military’s U.S. Northern Command includes only 25 active-duty members, according to The Associated Press, some of the teams will be much larger with 222 soldiers staffing a single center on the east side of Los Angeles. The goal of the L.A. team is to distribute 6,000 vaccine doses a day.
In the Virgin Islands, more than 12,000 people have already received at least a first dose of the vaccine to date, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. recently said the territory has set a goal of 50,000 vaccinations in an effort to reach herd immunity.
The territory is expected to end a progression of phased vaccination rollouts next week as all residents become eligible to receive the shots. To help residents get appointments, a hotline is now open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 340-777-8227, or online at vitema.vi.gov.
Austin has so far approved the deployment of 25 military vaccination teams including 4,700 service members. So far, 11, including the Virgin Islands team, have either already started giving shots or deployed. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for 100 such teams, which would put the Defense Department on pace to deploy as many as 19,000 troops if all are needed.
The troop number is almost double what federal authorities initially thought would be needed. Military officials said developing new sites will depend on how much vaccine becomes available and whether states request the aid and can provide proper locations.
Separately, in a video message to the military force, Austin urged service members to get the vaccine. The shot is voluntary because the vaccines have not yet gotten final approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
While rates vary, military units around the world say 30 percent to 60% percent of their troops who are offered the vaccine are declining. Military leaders said last week that they believe the overall declination rate is about 30%, but they say they do not have good data.
Speaking to reporters in Los Angeles, Austin also acknowledged the reluctance in the Black community to the vaccine. As the first Black person to serve as defense chief, Austin said that he believes the vaccine is safe and that with enough information, people will make the right decision.
— Daily News Managing Editor Stephen Cheslik contributed to this report.