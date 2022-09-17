Tropical Storm Fiona delayed closing arguments in the trial against Samuel Pena Columna on Friday, forcing court officials to postpone the start of the next trial, of Joel Samuel Davies, which was scheduled for jury selection Monday in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.
Pena’s trial began Sept. 12, and a series of local and federal law enforcement agents have spent the week testifying about his history as a confidential informant in cocaine trafficking cases.
He was repeatedly paid for information that resulted in arrests and convictions, and received a U.S. Treasury check for $50,000 on Sept. 23, 2019, two days before a bloody shootout in Haulover Bay that left one trafficker and one federal agent wounded by gunfire.
Columna is accused of acting as the getaway driver and is charged with several crimes, including conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five or more kilograms of cocaine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense, and assault on a federal officer. If convicted, he faces the possibility of serving life in prison, according to information from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Defense attorney Michael Sheesley argued that Pena was doing what agents had been paying him for — providing information about dangerous drug traffickers moving large shipments of cocaine through a smuggling route from Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, to St. John, and on to St. Thomas.
But Assistant U.S. Attorney Meredith Edwards said Pena was engaging in his own secret drug deals behind agents’ backs, and providing information on his competitors.
In court Thursday, former V.I. Police Sgt. Mark Joseph, who served as a Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force agent for 21 years, testified that he spent his career investigating “drug trafficking and associated crimes that go along with it.”
Joseph said about 80% of the suspects involved in drug trafficking in the Virgin Islands are Spanish-speaking, but none of the other task force agents could speak the language, so Joseph said they often relied on him for his conversational fluency.
He described agents’ dependence on confidential informants like Pena.
“Without them, our job is very, very difficult. All our information that we get either comes from a source or other law enforcement agencies. Drug traffickers only work with other drug traffickers,” Joseph said. “We heavily rely on confidential sources for our cases.”
He said they do a “risk assessment” on potential sources to determine whether they are capable of carrying out various tasks, as “most of these drug trafficking organizations are dangerous people.”
Every source is assigned two agents who oversee their responsibilities as sources, and every 90 days sources must undergo a review and sign a form acknowledging that any participation in criminal conduct “may subject me to full criminal prosecution,” Joseph testified.
Sources may engage in criminal activities — such as purchasing narcotics — only under controlled circumstances with agents coordinating backup, and if anyone asks a source to participate in a crime they must immediately contact their assigned agents, Joseph said.
Many sources only provide information, such as phone numbers and identification of suspects, and Joseph said the DEA did not instruct Pena to engage in criminal conduct.
During one debriefing session, Pena inadvertently disclosed knowledge of a drug deal that happened months earlier, and “we were very annoyed and shocked” that he had not previously told the agents, Joseph said.
Pena said he had been fearful that if he told, the suspects would know he’d been the one to provide information, but Joseph said he had an opportunity to tell agents earlier and didn’t.
On another occasion, agents investigating an area where drug smuggling was occurring saw a vehicle with a license plate belonging to Pena.
Joseph said Pena told them he had loaned out the vehicle to a friend — one of the individuals who was later involved in the Haulover Bay shootout — and did not disclose that Pena and the man were living in the same residence.
Sheesley cross examined Joseph about the DEA’s payments to Pena for information, which totaled $66,200 over 28 months.
“We have to have inside information to effectively investigate trafficking organizations,” Joseph said.
“The U.S. government is willing to pay large amounts of money, correct?” Sheesley said.
Joseph said payment amounts are largely subjective and based on the agent’s rapport with a source, the quality of the information, and whether it results in arrests or convictions.
Agents can make recommendations to their superiors to pay a source from the asset forfeiture fund, but “the payment is not guaranteed at all,” Joseph said. “The higher the amount, the higher the level of approval.”
Sheesley asked if $50,000 was above average for a payment to a source.
“In my opinion, I would say it’s above average,” Joseph said.
That payment was for information that led to the conviction of two men found transporting more than 100 pounds of cocaine from St. John to St. Thomas. Joseph said at least one of the suspects Pena provided information on remains a target, and has not yet been charged.
Jury selection was set to begin Monday for Joel Samuel Davies, but the trial has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Fiona.
Davies was charged on Sept. 7, 2019 with bringing in and harboring certain aliens.
The arrest came after Customs and Border Protection agents received information about a vessel encountered near Coral Bay, St. John, which was carrying undocumented immigrants attempting to unlawfully enter the United States, according to an affidavit filed by a Special Agent with Homeland Security Investigations.
The captain was identified as Davies, a citizen of the British Virgin Islands, and his passenger was a citizen of the Dominican Republic, according to the affidavit.
Davies told agents he’d been paid to take the passenger from Tortola to Jost van Dyke, but got lost and ended up in Coral Bay. Agents said they also found that Davies had a U.S. permanent resident card, and had lived on St. Thomas as a young child.
Davies was released from custody in 2019 after posting $5,000 bond, and has been awaiting trial ever since. His and Pena’s trials were both delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.