Tropical Storm Fiona delayed closing arguments in the trial against Samuel Pena Columna on Friday, forcing court officials to postpone the start of the next trial, of Joel Samuel Davies, which was scheduled for jury selection Monday in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.

Pena’s trial began Sept. 12, and a series of local and federal law enforcement agents have spent the week testifying about his history as a confidential informant in cocaine trafficking cases.

