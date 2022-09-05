FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Though Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl are forecast to meander in the open Atlantic, Earl is expected to become the season’s first major hurricane late in the week. Additionally, a third tropical wave has emerged off the west coast of Africa.

Tropical Storm Earl has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the 5 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.