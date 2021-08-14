The Virgin Islands is under a tropical storm warning and residents will begin to feel the effects of Tropical Storm Grace tonight through early Sunday, VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen said during a Saturday afternoon press conference to update residents on the storm’s path.
Th storm is expected to track mostly west, and residents of Frederiksted with leaky roofs will be impacted, according to Gov. Albert Bryan.
“People in the Frederiksted area -- and have leaks -- will get a lot of rain, so if you need to relocate to a friend’s house, do what you need to do to secure yourself at this time,” Bryan said.
According to Jaschen, In the Virgin Islands, TS Grace is expected to produce “three to six inches of rain Sunday into Monday and may produce scattered areas of flash and urban flooding.”
“The Virgin Islands is under a flash flood warning,” he said, adding “do not go out and about during the storm.”
Bryan, who described TS Grace as a “medium tropical storm” said it is expected to move through the Virgin Islands quickly, and as a result, no shelters will be open.
The governor also did not impose a curfew but appealed to residents to stay home.
“The good news about the storm, it will keep people at home“ he said, noting the territory is grappling with 400 active cases of COVID.
Jaschen said the U.S. Coast Guard will shut down ports at midnight, noting that under its ZULU level, there will be no operation of ferries after midnight.
Airports, however, remain open for now.
Addressing visitors still on island, Bryan said airports will close if winds reach tropical storm levels.
“Depending on how close or far the storm passes, the airlines will not fly,” Bryan said.
He added that the V.I. Tourism Department will provide updates to hotels.
Jaschen said a 50-person team from the Federal Emergency Management Agency is on island to assist VITEMA, which has already set up its Emergency Operations Center. Residents already signed up via Alert VI will receive frequent updates from the mass notification system via text, email or voicemail. He urged those not yet already signed up to do so at www.vitema.vi.gov.
In addition to our website, www.dailynews.vi, visit the National Hurricane Center in Miami, the National Weather Service in San Juan for the latest on the storm.
National Hurricane Center Advisory
At 2 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Grace was estimated by extrapolation near latitude 16.2 North, longitude 58.7 West.
Grace is moving toward the west near 23 mph. A motion toward the west-northwest with a gradual decrease in forward speed is expected during the next several days. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is expected to move over the Leeward Islands tonight, over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, over the Dominican Republic on Monday, and then between the southeastern Bahamas and Cuba on Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next day or so.
Grace is likely to weaken after it passes over the Virgin Islands while it moves near and across the Greater Antilles Sunday night through Monday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1007 mb (29.77 inches).