Officials are monitoring the approach of Tropical Storm Kirk, which could bring potentially dangerous flooding to the territory later in the week.
After dissipating in the Atlantic, the storm has regained strength and could bring flash flooding and mudslides, according to AccuWeather Senior Meterologist Dan Pydynowski.
Kirk is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the U.S. Virgin Islands starting Friday, but will again dissipate in the coming days.
“The system is predicted to dissipate due to the strong shear over the Caribbean Sea in about five days, and several of the reliable global models show this occurring even sooner,” according to a forecast from the National Hurricane Center.
As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the center of Kirk was located about 230 miles east of Barbados with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph, moving westward at 18 mph.
The V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that officials are closely watching the storm.
VITEMA urged residents to revisit family disaster plans, gather emergency supplies for up to 10 days, including water, nonperishable food, first aid supplies, medication, battery operated radios and lights, and pet food and games for children.
You can register for alerts at www.vitema.vi.gov.
“We are still in the peak of the 2018 hurricane season, Virgin Islanders must continue to be vigilant and prepared,” said VITEMA Director Mona Barnes. “VITEMA will continue to track Tropical Storm Kirk’s progress and provide regular updates.”
