ST. CROIX — Paradegoers were a bit antsy Saturday after the 67th annual Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade stepped off hours after its 10 a.m. start time — and ended past sundown.

The delay, which was largely due to some late-arriving bands, was likely forgiven, however, as the parade’s usual breadth and splendor finally made its way toward the Festival Village near the Frederiksted pier.

