Nemmy Jackson, a member of the Golden Jubilee quadrille group, dances to quelbe music provided by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights during the Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade on Saturday in Frederiksted.
Nemmy Jackson, a member of the Golden Jubilee quadrille group, dances to quelbe music provided by Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights during the Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade on Saturday in Frederiksted.
ST. CROIX — Paradegoers were a bit antsy Saturday after the 67th annual Crucian Christmas Festival Adults’ Parade stepped off hours after its 10 a.m. start time — and ended past sundown.
The delay, which was largely due to some late-arriving bands, was likely forgiven, however, as the parade’s usual breadth and splendor finally made its way toward the Festival Village near the Frederiksted pier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.