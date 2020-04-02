V.I. Government House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump has granted a major disaster declaration for the Virgin Islands, triggering the release of federal funds to mitigate the health and economic devastation of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The declaration designates federal assistance for emergency aid related to health care efforts combating the virus and peripheral issues arising from the pandemic, according to a Government House statement.
The federal assistance will be administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and provides 75% federal funding to all islands in the territory. In addition, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. requested federal aid for persons and households affected by the outbreak.
The request for individual assistance currently is under review by the federal government.
“While this is welcome relief and will assist our efforts to contain the spread of the virus, this declaration is not as expansive as we have hoped,” Bryan said in the statement. “The measures required to effectively respond to the health crisis have created an economic crisis across the nation and in our territory and we are hoping for additional support for our dislocated workers, small businesses owners, farmers and fishermen.”
Among the specified uses for the public assistance approved are:
• Management, control and reduction of immediate threats to public health and safety, such as Emergency Operation Center costs and disinfection of public facilities.
• Emergency medical care, including medical treatment of infected persons in a shelter or temporary medical facility, use of specialized medical equipment and medical supplies.
• Medical sheltering.
• Purchase and distribution of food, water, ice, medicine and other consumable supplies.
• Security and law enforcement.
• Movement of supplies and persons.
• Communications of general health and safety to the public.
FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor named William Vogel as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.
