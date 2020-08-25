President Donald Trump’s “Drug Czar” Jim Carroll said Monday that he’s meeting with local lawmakers to strategize ways to fight drug trafficking in the Virgin Islands.
“We wanted to bring a team from the White House to come here and talk to the people on the ground,” Carroll told reporters at King Airport on St. Thomas. “For decades, this area has really been a trafficking route” and “we primarily see cocaine and marijuana coming through here, primarily from South America and Central America.”
Carroll, who serves as the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy director, said he’s meeting with a task force of local and federal law enforcement to “understand from them exactly what’s going on, on the ground here. It’s important to come here, it’s an important priority for the president.”
Carroll said it’s well known that “this is a central hub of bringing drugs through this area, so we’ve released for the first time in years, a Caribbean strategy that talks about everything we need to do here,” which was published in June.
The task force is also looking at how guns enter the territory as a result of trafficking, “as well as the money laundering that takes place here,” Carroll said. “It’s critical for our office to be able to understand that so we can come back and bring federal resources here.”
In terms of Caribbean culture and the territory’s movement towards legalization of marijuana, Carroll cited the surgeon general’s recent statements about the danger the drug could pose to children and pregnant women, and said there’s been an increase in young people trying it.
In places where has been been legalized “there has been zero reduction in terms of trafficking,” because there are still people who are not permitted to buy it from dispensaries, and “there still exists a black market,” Carroll said.
His office is working with the Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services “to expand research to make sure that we know whether or not there are medicinal benefits from the use of marijuana,” Carroll said.
He cited federal legalization of a marijuana derivative that helps treat children with epilepsy “but it removes the THC that gets you high, so it’s dispensed in an appropriate dosage,” Carroll said. “We support research, we want more research to be done.”