With the omicron variant spreading rapidly throughout the country, another Festival season is falling victim to COVID-19 — mostly.
While there won’t be a new royal court — no duchess, prince, princess, Christmas Festival Queen or even Calypso Monarch to reign over festivities this year; there won’t be the thundering bass of J’ouvert; and there won’t be any floupes, troupes, clowns and masqueraders; there will be three days of scaled-down culture and entertainment.
“We started with one event on St. Thomas that was vaccinated,” Division of Festivals Director Ian Turnbull said Monday. “Each island has grown.”
For St. Croix, that means a taste of Festival’s food, crafts and entertainment over three days.
“We are still trying to give people some entertainment ... see their friends and family,” Turnbull said. “This is what the Department of Health gave us permission for.”
First up, will be a Food, Arts and Craft Fair to be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Jan. 4.
“It’s going to be like an actual Food Fair that we have grown to love on St. Croix,” Turnbull said. “There are going to be COVID guidelines — as when you go to a restaurant or bar. Wear your mask if you are not eating and drinking.”
In addition to food and crafts, the fair will feature expanded entertainment from St. Croix icons Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Nights, Latin band La Romanza, Cool Session Brass, Guardians of Culture Moko Jumbies and St. Croix Majorettes.
Like all of this year’s Festival events, the Food Fair will be moving to the Agriculture Fair Grounds in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix.
“It’s easier to manage,” Turnbull explained, noting that it is both enclosed to allow for organizers to meet the attendance limits being set by Health and open air at the same time.
“If we were in Frederiksted, I would have to fence in the booths,” Turnbull explained. “We just got approval Friday.”
The approval for the two nights of Village entertainment comes with a caveat from Health, 90 percent of attendees must be vaccinated and the 100 unvaccinated revelers must have received a COVID-19 test in the last 24 hours.
From 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Jan. 5 and 6, Village revelers will be treated to performances by VIO International, Pumpa, BugZbugs, Daddy Jones, Cool Session Brass, Spectrum Band, KES the Band and Pressure Busspipe.
While the events will be ticket-free, Turnbull said the Division of Festivals is working to gain access to the V.I. Travel Portal so that people can pre-register their COVID tests and vaccine status, something he sees as a blueprint for other local events to follow.
While it isn’t the Festival that Turnbull wants — his young division only got one shot before COVID shutdown large events — he is confident it is the best event under the circumstances.
“No Caribbean island is doing this,” Turnbull said. “Most islands are being very aggressive or laid back. Because omicron is on the rise, this is what Health suggested would be best.”
The territory is trying to be “progressive” in its approach to preventing the spread of the virus while still “trying to get back to a state of normalcy,” Turnbull said.
For St. Thomians, the three-day Festival may offer a glimpse of the upcoming Carnival season.
“We have plans for it, but it is just a matter of sitting back down with the Department of Health and the governor and seeing what really makes sense and is allowable,” Turnbull said. “I think St. Croix is going to be a great test to see if there is going to be an opportunity.”